BitVenus Unveils On-Chain Wallet and Deposit/Withdrawal for Decentralized Asset Management

Singapore, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitVenus is an advanced cryptocurrency exchange that offers various trading options, including spot trading, futures trading, and over-the-counter trading. We are committed to putting our customers first and growing together with our partners to provide secure and user-friendly digital currency trading services to users worldwide.

Our core team members come from top financial and technology companies such as Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Citibank, and Google, and have over ten years of experience in the blockchain industry. We have team members located all around the world, including Singapore, Taiwan, and Dubai, and have obtained financial licenses from regulatory bodies such as the US MSB, Canadian MSB, and Australian AUSTRAC.

At BitVenus, we prioritize the security of our customers' funds and aim to help users manage their assets in a safer, more convenient, and faster way. This product is primarily designed for users with assets exceeding 200,000 USDT on BitVenus. For eligible users, we provide a dedicated on-chain wallet for querying and depositing and withdrawing funds, enabling users to trade on a centralized platform while enjoying decentralized asset management. This way, even in extreme circumstances where the exchange is under attack, the user's assets in the dedicated wallet will not be affected.

As a customer-centric platform, we are dedicated to providing an excellent user experience. Our trading interface is intuitive and user-friendly, allowing users of all experience levels to easily trade and manage their accounts.

At BitVenus, we value our partnerships and strive to establish mutually beneficial relationships with our partners. We offer a transparent and fair partner program that enables our partners to benefit from helping us expand our platform.

In summary, BitVenus is a reliable and trustworthy cryptocurrency exchange that offers a wide range of trading options, secure and reliable fund management, and high-quality customer service. Join us now and experience the best choice for cryptocurrency trading!

Website | Telegram | Twitter



Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.