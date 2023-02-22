Founding Fathers Coffee Expands Distribution Through Walmart

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founding Fathers Coffee, which donates 50% of profits to military families, is now available at Walmart.com and nationwide at more than 1,600 Walmart locations in the U.S. The new partnership with Wal-Mart includes the introduction of a new line of Founding Fathers Select 100% Arabica gourmet-flavored coffees: Chesapeake Bay Caramel, Valley Forge Vanilla, Mount Vernon Mocha and Old Hickory Hazelnut.

"We are excited and proud to partner with Walmart and offer our high-quality gourmet 100% Arabica coffees to their customers," said Phil Knutsen, CEO of Founding Fathers Products. "I founded the company to create the highest-quality American-made products that give back to those who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedom and this partnership allows us to continue that mission." Founding Fathers also produces a line of specialty Dog Treats and Trail Mix products.

Founding Fathers Products administers donations through national partners like The American Legion and Folds of Honor. Most recently, the company donated $50,000 to The American Legion, Department of Florida to help support its hurricane relief efforts for Veteran families.

About Founding Fathers

Established in 2009 by Minnesota entrepreneur Phil Knutsen, the mission of Founding Fathers is to keep America strong one product at a time by providing the best American-made products aligned with the principles and values that made the United States the greatest country in the world. Founding Fathers Products will donate 50 percent of profits from the sale of its goods to support military troops and their families. For more information, visit www.foundingfathersproducts.com.

