Altus Group to Participate in Scotiabank’s TMT Investor Conference on March 7

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, announced today that Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at Scotiabank’s Telecom, Media & Technology (“TMT”) Conference in Toronto on March 7, 2023, including a fireside chat presentation at 3:30 pm ET.



Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with Management should contact their Scotiabank representatives to register. Individuals may access the replay of the fireside chat webcast under the investor relations section of Altus Group’s website at https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/ where it will remain archived for 30 days.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: