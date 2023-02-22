The Global Network Performance Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Enterprise Size, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422570/?utm_source=GNW

Network performance monitoring (NPM) systems can use different types of telemetry, including network flow data, packed data, and device metrics, like SNMP, WMI, API, synthetic tests, CLI, and logs.



Additionally, packets are necessary for anything done on the network because they transport data between nodes. With the advancement in technology, the complexity of network management has increased. This is due to the prevalence of hybrid configurations among businesses today, which combine on-premise servers with cloud-based services.



Consequently, most companies want to establish a reliable network performance monitoring system. The company’s success will depend on how well the network operates. In particular, if the network is down even for a few moments, the company could experience serious implications. In the event of data loss or theft, network monitoring is a modern technology that is used to trace and monitor computer networks.



It alerts or warns the network administrator in case of data loss and theft. Due to faulty devices’ influence on network performance, ongoing network monitoring is essential. These systems continuously collect enormous amounts of data, which enables data to be filtered to find any anomalies using network monitoring tools. As a result, enterprises, cloud services, and telecommunications leverage these technologies. In addition, innovations in the electronics device and system sectors improve and modernize network monitoring systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Network monitoring companies created effective crisis-management strategies to help them recover quickly from the COVID-19 crisis. These strategies included focusing on next-generation products and solutions, a modest reduction in the R&D budget for network monitoring solutions, constant monitoring of market trends, systematic approaches to investment and divestment, cautiously launching marketing campaigns, and reinforcing long-term contracts. Businesses thus utilize network performance monitoring tools to determine their network risks and vulnerabilities before making further changes. As a result, network performance monitoring grew in popularity over the course of the pandemic. Consequently, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the network performance monitoring market.



Market Growth Factors



Growing need for robust network monitoring tools to address issues with outages



Downtime, lost productivity, and even security issues can occur when network equipment fails. While hardware issues and malfunctions might bring the entire network to a complete halt, high processing or network utilization can painfully slow down operations. These problems can be quickly identified and corrected with the help of network performance monitoring tools. Network monitoring saves costs for the company by minimizing downtime. Many network monitoring technologies also add value by automatically integrating new devices, specifying network layouts, and revealing malicious activities or potential security breaches. In the upcoming years, the industry will have profitable growth prospects as a result of these factors.



Rising internet of things (IOT) expansion and the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend



Employees are increasingly being provided personal mobile applications and devices to use for both personal and business purposes under the term "bring your own device" or BYOD. Mobile device adoption has significantly increased as a result of organizations’ greater support for BYOD. The availability of a plethora of services, applications, and capabilities has increased the accessibility of storage, transmission, and receiving of large volumes of data on mobile devices. Passwords, credit card numbers, and usernames are among the sensitive data stored on mobile devices. Therefore, during the forecast period, these factors drive the growth of the network performance monitoring market.



Market Restraining Factors



Exorbitant costs related to network monitoring



As more corporate functions go online, businesses must update their networks to provide capacity and new features. In addition to managing standard IT applications, networks increasingly need to serve a variety of business services like video conferencing and telephony, which require additional network bandwidth. Additionally, multicasting protocols, autoconfiguration protocols, protocols for new endpoint devices, and IP virtualization capabilities are required to deploy new services on shared network infrastructure. As a result, the high implementation costs for NPM solutions are severely impeding the market’s expansion for network performance monitoring.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the network performance monitoring market is categorized into hardware and services. The hardware segment garnered the highest revenue share in the network performance monitoring market in 2021. Network performance reporting and analytics are crucial for network monitoring and optimization. Hardware for network performance monitoring offers visualization and reporting alternatives on a configurable dashboard that can imbibe all network data sources and offer real-time performance visibility.



Enterprise Size Outlook



On the basis of enterprise size, the network performance monitoring market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The small and medium sized enterprises segment procured a substantial revenue share in the network performance monitoring market in 2021. SMEs, or small and medium-sized businesses, are typically known to employ under 1,000 people. SMEs are increasingly using network performance monitoring to locate, manage, and regulate network datasets of various sizes. As many businesses lack the funding to monitor file sharing throughout their network infrastructures, maximum efficiency and cost reduction are regarded as essential aspects which NPM tools can provide.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the network performance monitoring market is segmented into IT & telecom service providers, cloud service providers, governments & public sector units, and others. The IT & telecom service providers segment acquired the largest revenue share in the network performance monitoring market in 2021. One of the main factors propelling the segment’s expansion is the significant growth of the telecommunications sector globally. The demand for comprehensive network infrastructure visibility is fueling the industry’s expansion. With the requirement for data connectivity growing over the past few years, telecommunications networks have undergone a rapid transformation.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the network performance monitoring market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the network performance monitoring market in 2021. Growth is attributable to the region’s abundance of businesses providing network performance monitoring products and services. In addition, the robust telecom sector in North America is a significant customer of network performance monitoring tools. The region also experiences a high adoption rate of cutting-edge technologies, like cloud-based technologies, propelling the North American market development for network performance monitoring.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the forerunner in the Network Performance Monitoring Market. Companies such as Broadcom, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Network Performance Monitoring Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, LogicMonitor, Inc., Paessler AG, Profitap HQ B.V., and Nagios Enterprises, LLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Network Performance Monitoring Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreements:



Feb-2022: Microsoft Corporation joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, an American company that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. Through this collaboration, the company aimed at simplifying the deployment and management of intelligent 5G edges for a broad range of industries and use cases. Additionally, it would lower the operating costs and adoption barriers for high-speed 5G connectivity solutions for global enterprises.



Jun-2021: Keysight Technologies teamed up with Analog Devices, a manufacturer of integrated circuits used in analog and digital signal processing. Through this collaboration, the company aimed at accelerating development and interoperability testing with technology and test solution offered by both the companies.



May-2021: Paessler AG entered into a partnership with Rhebo, a simple and effective cybersecurity, and intrusion detection provider. The Industrial Protector of Rhebo complements the company’s classic monitoring with innovative solutions for anomaly detection in industrial networks.



Product Launch and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: Profitap unveiled XX-12800G, a new high-density Network Packet Broker, with a total throughput of 12.8 Tbps in a single 19” rack unit for network traffic management. With 32 QSFP-DD ports (40/100/400 Gbps), the XX-12800G allows various features including Aggregation of traffic coming from multiple incoming links and Balance traffic over multiple monitoring and security tools for high bandwidth port monitoring.



Feb-2020: LogicMonitor released updates to Network Traffic Flow Analysis capabilities with the release of a new LogicMonitor UI. Network Traffic Flow Analysis is for Jflow, NetFlow, and Sflow protocols. The new Network Traffic Flow allows determining where their network traffic comes from, allowing them to manage challenging network conditions, such as congestion and overuse of network resources.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2023: Microsoft Corporation completed the acquisition of Fungible, a developer of composable infrastructure for accelerating the company’s data center network and storage performance. The acquisition would enable the company to enhance its broad range of technologies and offerings in offloading, improving latency, increasing system density in data centers, and reducing expenses.



Jan-2022: SolarWinds took over Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services provider. The acquisition would enable the company to provide support to its federal customers for optimizing and securing their dynamic IT environments by integrating Monalytic’s expertise with its easy-to-use IT management products.



Dec-2021: Broadcom Inc. took over AppNeta, a leading SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution provider. DX NetOps solutions combined with AppNeta would enable the company to monitor and manage digital experiences for any user across any cloud, mobile, SaaS or remote work scenario.



Oct-2021: Keysight Technologies took over SCALABLE Network Technologies, a communications network simulation, and modeling solutions provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed at delivering new software-centric, digital twin solutions to address the challenges customers’ communication challenges.



Feb-2021: Keysight Technologies acquired Sanjole, a wireless physical layer, and data-link layer testing solution provider. The acquisition of Sanjole would complement the wireless test products of the company which include base station testers, network emulators, OTA test equipment, and network analyzers.



Oct-2020: SolarWinds announced an agreement to acquire SentryOne, a database performance monitoring and DataOps solutions provider. Through the acquisition, the company aimed at enhancing its support for IT companies.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• IT & Telecom Service Providers



• Cloud Service Providers



• Governments & Public Sector Units



• Others



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises



By Component



• Hardware



o Network Performance Monitoring Platforms



o Network Terminal Access Points (TAPs)



o Network Access Control (NAC) Appliances



o Network Packet Brokers (NPBs) Appliances



• Service



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Broadcom, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Keysight Technologies, Inc.



• SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC



• LogicMonitor, Inc.



• Paessler AG



• Profitap HQ B.V.



• Nagios Enterprises, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422570/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________