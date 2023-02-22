data.world Launches First AI Lab for the Data Catalog Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today launched the data.world AI Lab, a first for the data catalog industry. The data.world AI Lab brings together customers, partners, and academics to collaborate on using the latest AI technologies to improve data team productivity through data catalog integrations. Dr. Juan Sequeda , principal scientist at data.world and co-author of the book Designing and Building Enterprise Knowledge Graphs, will lead the AI Lab, with an initial focus on automating data discovery and governance using data.world’s patented knowledge graph foundation and AI tools such as GPT-3, OpenAI’s large language model (LLM).



“data.world’s AI Lab showcases the power of knowledge graphs and AI tools, especially how they can be used together to improve business outcomes,” said Brett Hurt, CEO and co-founder of data.world. “The integration with GPT-3 is just the first example of the many possibilities that lie ahead, and we look forward to continuing to work with our customers to explore new and exciting use cases for knowledge graphs. When we founded data.world, we started with our knowledge graph architecture because we knew it would serve as a foundation for the future of AI. That future is here now.”

data.world customer WPP, the creative transformation company, is the first to explore these new capabilities with an integration between its data catalog and GPT-3. Made possible by data.world's knowledge graph foundation, WPP is now able to catalog any type of resource and open APIs that enable integration with those resources. It can also utilize powerful new features, including:

Use Case Inspiration : Suggesting use cases that can be addressed with certain datasets, providing valuable inspiration for those looking to extract insights from their data.

: Suggesting use cases that can be addressed with certain datasets, providing valuable inspiration for those looking to extract insights from their data. Dataset Recommendations : Generating recommendations for which datasets could be used to address specific use cases, making it easier for data consumers to find the data they need to drive their business forward.

: Generating recommendations for which datasets could be used to address specific use cases, making it easier for data consumers to find the data they need to drive their business forward. Metadata Enrichment: Providing inferred summaries describing the datasets and inferred tags for the datasets, speeding data stewardship for new datasets.



“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to innovate with data.world,” said Vip Parmar, global head of data management at WPP. “By taking full advantage of the knowledge graph capabilities of data.world’s data catalog, we are able to accelerate metadata enrichment and recommend complementary datasets, inspiring the creative uses of data.”

Knowledge graphs and Large Language Models (LLMs)

Knowledge graphs represent a collection of real-world concepts and relationships in the form of a graph and are used to link and integrate data from diverse sources. While LLMs are powerful on their own, they lack the context and understanding of a given organization, which is provided in a knowledge graph. Knowledge graphs are foundational to AI because they provide context, improve accuracy and increase relevance for outputs from LLMs, like GPT-3.

The data.world AI Lab is also working with Prologis, the global leader in logistics real estate. “Our business needs to be ready for change during these turbulent times. We need to understand the processes and decisions that drive our business so we can be ready to adapt,” said Luke Slotwinski, vice president, data & analytics at Prologis. “data.world’s knowledge graph foundation enables us to catalog business processes and decision models and connect them to data in order to achieve business lineage. We will be able to apply graph analytics to find bottlenecks and achieve operational excellence.”

“These innovations are a testament to the flexibility and extensibility that our knowledge-graph-powered data catalog enables,” said Dr. Juan Sequeda. “We are excited to see the impact of our innovation and research with our customer’s data management capabilities.”

data.world’s AI Lab is open to customers and partners who want to learn more about the potential of AI tools and knowledge graphs and how they can be leveraged in their own organizations. data.world continues to maintain a neutral approach to AI tools and recognizes that Open AI’s GPT-3 is the first of many generative AI algorithms. Customers and partners can learn more about data.world’s AI Lab at data.world/ailab .

