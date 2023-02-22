The Global Nebulizer Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nebulizer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End-use, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422564/?utm_source=GNW

Nebulizers are often used in the treatment of a variety of respiratory illnesses and conditions, including asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD, and others. They employ oxygen, compressed air, or ultrasonic power to break up liquids and suspensions into minute aerosol droplets that are breathed through the mouthpiece of the device. These droplets may be inhaled by the user. A combination of gas with solid or liquid particles is referred to as an aerosol.



Both home (tabletop) and portable versions of nebulizers are available. Nebulizers designed for use in the home are often bigger and need to be plugged into a power source. Nebulizers that are portable may be powered by batteries or plugged into an electrical outlet in a vehicle. Some are just slightly larger than a standard deck of playing cards, making it possible to transport them in a handbag or briefcase.



Within the nebulizer market, it is anticipated that the nebulizer sector will see significant growth. There may be a connection between the shifting manufacturing of nebulizer devices and the easy and inexpensive availability of land in emerging countries. The population of the United States is showing signs of increasing interest in the use of newly created nebulizers that are capable of delivering medications in a timely manner and that also include high-end technological analysis and more accuracy.



The device is able to deliver the drug to a particular location in the lungs, so reducing the dosage and, as a result, the incidental effects of the medication. Additionally, the device is able to detect when the patient is not breathing adequately and send out warning signals. People from all around the globe have a preference for nebulizers that have cutting-edge features and benefits. Following the spread of the coronavirus, there has been an increased interest in taking preventative measures, which has demanded the incorporation of forward-thinking technology such as secure cloud computing that is synchronized with nebulizers for continuous patient monitoring.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic has forced the healthcare sector to adopt emergency measures, including a race to develop therapeutic and preventative treatments. These measures are being taken as a direct result of the pandemic. Patients with asthma or COPD who were aware of the possibility of COVID-19 spreading through the air were apprehensive about using inhaled medications because they are thought to be a potential source of viral transmission and immunosuppression. Patients with asthma or COPD who were not aware of the possibility of COVID-19 spreading through the air were not as concerned. It is projected that the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic would be beneficial to the market for nebulizers.



Market Growth Factors



The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is driving the expansion of the market



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (also known as COPD) is a progressive lung disease that presents a significant risk to the patient’s life. It causes shortness of breath (often brought on by physical activity) and puts the patient at risk for catastrophic illness. According to the World Health Organization, it is projected that the illness was responsible for around 3 million fatalities in the world in 2015. This figure represents approximately 5% of all deaths that occurred around the world in 2015. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is driving up consumer demand for nebulizers, which in turn is driving the expansion of the market.



Demand on the rise for healthcare delivered in the home



Due to advances in medicine, the prevalence of communicable illnesses in poor nations has decreased, while the prevalence of non-communicable diseases has increased. The rise in the incidence of lifestyle illnesses may be attributed, in part, to factors such as leading a sedentary lifestyle and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. As a result, the increasing demand for efficient inhaled medication delivery devices and the marketing of respiratory care devices for use in the home by a large number of healthcare institutions are projected to drive the development of this market throughout the period covered by the estimate.



Market Restraining Factors



Nebulizer’s potential adverse effects on the user



Nebulized forms of drugs may exhibit their full range of potential adverse effects and interactions. The majority of the adverse effects brought on by nebulizer usage are directly related to the medicine that is being administered. However, if the temperature of the nebulized solution is too high or the composition of the solution is too high (tonicity), this might cause the airway to constrict, which can make it difficult to breathe. If a face mask is not worn properly, it may irritate the user’s eyes and cause discomfort. Nebulizers may not be adopted as widely as a result of their potential adverse effects, which would result in a slower growth rate for the market throughout the time being analyzed.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the nebulizer market is classified into the jet, mesh, and ultrasonic. The jet segment maintained highest revenue share. This is a result of the inexpensive nature of the gadgets. In addition, the simplicity with which jet nebulizers may be handled and the effectiveness of their design in terms of the administration of drugs has helped to propel this market sector to its current position as the most lucrative one. In contrast to dry powder inhalers and pressurized metered-dose inhalers, jet nebulizers are capable of effectively delivering formulations that cannot be supplied by either of these other types of inhalers.



End-use Outlook



Based on end-use, the nebulizers market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, emergency centers, and home healthcare. The home healthcare segment registered the significant revenue share in the market. In recent years, home healthcare gadgets have been increasing their market share as well as their appeal. The miniaturization of items and the progression of technology are two factors that are driving up the demand for home healthcare equipment.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Nebulizer Market is segregated into cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and Others. The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) segment had the largest revenue share in 2021. This is because of the rising incidence of COPD in the population. Nebulizers have recently benefited from advancements in technology that have made them more portable and user-friendly for patients. In addition, several kinds of medications, such as long-acting beta2-agonists (LABAs), steroids, long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonists, mucolytics, and antibiotics, are commonly accessible in nebulized formulations.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the nebulizer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured the substantial revenue share in the Nebulizer Market in 2021. This is because there is a significant population of elderly people, there is a growing emphasis on preventative care, and there are government efforts that promote technological innovation. The demand for these gadgets has been brought about by a rise in both the region’s overall healthcare expenditures and the level of patient awareness.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.), Beurer GmBH, Vectura Group Plc (Philip Morris International, Inc.), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., PARI GmbH, Aerogen Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Jet



• Mesh



• Ultrasonic



By End-use



• Hospitals & Clinics



• Emergency Centers



• Home Healthcare



By Application



• COPD



• Asthma



• Cystic Fibrosis



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Omron Corporation



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.)



• Beurer GmBH



• Vectura Group Plc (Philip Morris International, Inc.)



• Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.



• GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.



• PARI GmbH



• Aerogen Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422564/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________