The Global Mobile VoIP Market size is expected to reach $165.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile VoIP Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Operating System, By Model, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422553/?utm_source=GNW

Utilizing GSM, 3G, 4G, or any other internet services on mobile devices helps the mobile VoIP users interact effectively. Whether calling, chatting, or participating in video conferences, users can save costs using mobile VoIP.



Additionally, due to the fact that digital data is separated into packets and that each packet takes the shortest path, VoIP allows for faster transmission of digital data. Among other benefits, mobile VoIP customers can benefit from free roaming, limitless texting, and affordable incoming call rates. By installing mobile VoIP software, users have access to mobile VoIP services.



VoIP, often known as IP telephony, is a technique and collection of technologies for delivering voice conversations and multimedia presentations over IP networks, including the internet. The provision of communications services like voice, fax, SMS, and voice messaging through the internet as opposed to the public switched telephone network (PSTN), generally known as plain old telephone service (POTS), is explicitly referred to as broadband telephony.



Some other names for this service are internet telephony and broadband phone service. Users of mobile devices can use mobile VoIP through either the built-in dialer on their phone or a third-party app they have downloaded. As more and more customers choose to make calls using their smartphones or mobile devices, the technology has proved advantageous for many enterprises and individuals and is growing in popularity.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic increased the number of individuals working from home, which has boosted the requirement for mobile VoIP services. These services have also grown in popularity as more companies look for affordable communication alternatives. The pandemic, in general, increased demand for digital dependence, and this result is likely to remain as the utility of abundant data and the declining transaction fees of utilizing that data affect how businesspeople, policymakers, and professionals make adjustments. Additionally, the pandemic is only one-factor influencing present patterns. Other important factors are social welfare, sustained economic growth, demographic changes, and climate responsibility.



Market Growth Factors



Growth in the use of smart devices and strong internet connectivity



The market is expanding as a result of the surge in the need for mobile VoIP services among businesses seeking to replace old networking services and provide greater bandwidth communication networks among industries. Additionally, a web-enabled ecosystem has been developed as a result of the adoption of smart technologies across smart devices. High-speed internet also encourages consumers to buy smart and connected items, and mobile VoIP services are being further stimulated by the widespread use of high-speed network architectures and falling data rates. Therefore, as the demand for connected devices increases, it will propel the expansion of internet requirements and, thus, significantly aid in propelling the growth of the mobile VoIP market.



Increased adoption of user-friendly, innovative applications



The rise in popularity of innovative and user-friendly programs like WhatsApp, which improve the usefulness of smartphones in terms of connectivity and communication, augments the increasing demand for mobile VoIP services. Additionally, since communication technology has advanced, there is a greater demand for creative applications in the eCommerce sector. As a result, more people are choosing to make purchases online, and the market is expanding due to a large number of users.



Market Restraining Factors



Strict regulatory laws due to possible security threats of mobile VOIP



VoIP operates by sending data over the internet. It is a phone call that is placed over digital lines as opposed to conventional telephone lines. Therefore, it can be easily hacked if it is left unprotected because of its online presence. Calls can be recorded, and they may occasionally act as a gateway to servers. Additionally, the mobility and accessibility of VoIP make it challenging for other parties to determine the location of a call’s origin. Calls originated from an IP address cannot be tracked using GPS or cell tower information. Despite the fact that most callers do not require this information, this poses a serious problem for national emergency services like 911. Therefore, the possibility of plausible security threats posed by this service is posing as a significant factor that hampers the growth of the mobile VoIP market.



Operating System Outlook



Based on operating system, the mobile VoIP market is categorized into android and iOS. The android segment garnered the highest revenue share in the mobile VoIP market in 2021. The increased demand for smartphones with better features like augmented reality, holographic displays, and bendable screens are responsible for this growth. Although these devices are becoming increasingly popular, manufacturers continually differentiate by creating user interface covers to give users a unique mobile appearance.



Model Outlook



On the basis of model, the mobile VoIP market is divided into premium model and enterprise model. The enterprise model segment recorded a significant revenue share in the mobile VoIP market in 2021. The segment’s growth is attributable to the enterprise model’s skill-based routing strategy that aids in increasing corporate productivity. Unified communications platforms, customer service management software (CSMS), integrated voice response systems (IVR), cloud contact centers, and other technologies are examples of applications of mobile VOIP applications in the enterprise segment.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the mobile VoIP market is segmented into video sharing, screen sharing, file sharing, and others. The video sharing segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the mobile VoIP market in 2021. Mobile video sharing allows the online sending and receiving of real-time video as well as voice calls via VoIP. Users can utilize their cellphones, tablets, laptops, etc. to communicate with those who are thousands of kilometers away in high-quality visual and audio ways. In addition, users can share data, photos, and movies on the internet via video sharing VoIP services. These factors prominently aid in the expansion of the segment.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the mobile VoIP market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the mobile VoIP market in 2021. The significant adoption of smartphones and speedier internet connections are the primary factors propelling the segment’s growth. Due to its extensive internet penetration, North America is anticipated to play a significant role in the mobile VoIP market. In addition, it is expected that the use of instant messaging apps will increase service demand in the region. Similarly, it is expected that the business and educational sectors in the region will advance technologically as the VoIP industry matures.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rakuten group, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., 8x8, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. (Cloud Software Group, Inc.), Ribbon Communications, Inc., 3CX Phone System, and Mitel Networks Corporation.



Strategies Deployed in Mobile VoIP Market



Dec-2021: 8x8 took over Fuze, specializing in cloud communications that offer a global cloud platform for voice and video meetings, content sharing, and contact center. The acquisition would enable both companies to extend their customer base and global footprints, especially in Europe.



Nov-2021: Mitel partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of global company cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions. Under this partnership, the company would deliver a seamless relocation path to RingCentral’s Message Video Phone™ (MVP®) cloud communications platform to the customer base.



Jul-2021: Microsoft entered into partnership with BT, a British multinational telecommunication holding company, to shape the future of telecoms. Through this partnership, both companies enable to strengthen new transmission services that satisfy the demands and needs of customers by aligning their visions for communication, connectivity, security, and digital technology.



Jun-2021: Cisco Systems acquired Kenna Security, a software-as-a-service Vulnerability and Risk Intelligence platform. Integrating Kenna’s vulnerability management platform with Cisco’s SecureX platform’s market-leading detection and response capabilities would enable customers the ability to discover and prioritize an organization’s assets with a centralized, contextual view. Furthermore, this would accelerate and simplify response with orchestration and reduce friction associated with compliance efforts.



Feb-2021: Cisco took over IMImobile, a UK-based provider of cloud communications software and solutions. The acquisition benefits Cisco’s customers by allowing them to develop contact center workflows with less coding. Moreover, the acquisition allows customers to identify a caller, directing notifications, etc.



Dec-2020: Rakuten, part of Rakuten Group acquired Fillr, an Australia-based developer of an autofill platform. The acquisition enables Rakuten to deliver services and solutions to their merchant partners, which would allow its merchant partners to get rid of redundant steps across the full transaction process



Dec-2019: Ribbon Communications Inc. collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms. Through this collaboration, the company aims to allow simplified transmission of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) audio streams to Amazon Chime Voice Connector by utilizing Session Initiation Protocol-based Media Recording (SIPREC).



Aug-2018: Ribbon Communications acquired Edgewater Networks, a US-based provider of IP-based communication services. The acquisition would make Ribbon one of the market leader in enterprise Session Border Controllers, and expand its market presence globally. The acquisition would further broaden Ribbon’s cloud products and solutions offerings.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Operating System



• Android



• iOS



By Model



• Premium



• Enterprise



By Application



• Video Sharing



• Screen Sharing



• File Sharing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Rakuten group, Inc.



• Meta Platforms, Inc.



• Zoom Video Communications, Inc.



• 8x8, Inc.



• Citrix Systems, Inc. (Cloud Software Group, Inc.)



• Ribbon Communications, Inc.



• 3CX Phone System



• Mitel Networks Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________