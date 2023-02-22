The Global Medical Crutches Market size is expected to reach $1.05 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Crutches Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422548/?utm_source=GNW

Generally, most crutches are classified into following categories, axilla or underarm, forearm and platform.



It is quite common to use crutches after surgery or injury. All kinds of sports injuries such as sprain, ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tears or a torn meniscus, may require an individual to use a crutch while recovering. One might need crutches after breaking a bone in their leg, foot, or knee. A healthcare provider may also prescribe crutches if an individual experience an injury like an Achilles tendon rupture or tendinitis.



Also, a Crutcher is needed after surgery on the lower body, including standard procedures like arthroscopic surgery. Indications for crutches are any permanent or temporary conditions where compromise of lower extremity balance and weight bearing exists. An individual with enough upper body strength and coordination to support and move their body weight may use crutches. Axilla crutches are the most common type of crutches.



Their ease of usage makes them an excellent option for many individuals. These crutches are best for short-term use. The design is intended to transfer most of the user’s body weight to the torso and arms. Most healthcare facilities discharge patients with axilla crutches for immediate usage. Forearm clutches are better for long-term uses. The weight of the user is transferred majorly to their entire upper arm. The user needs good upper body strength to use these crutches correctly. Individuals with long-term disabilities planning to be more active or participate in sports may choose forearm crutches.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a negative impact on demand for products. The supply chain was majorly disrupted due to the pandemic. The pandemic impacted the overall logistics and shipping of crutches while also increasing the cost of container shipping. The increasing supply chain and logistics cost harmed the company’s finances and liquidity. In addition, the pandemic has negatively impacted market growth as COVID-19 compelled governments around the world to impose strict lockdowns and restrict the shipment of non-essential goods. This resulted in a significant reduction in the supply of critical raw materials to manufacture crutches.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing geriatric population



Every nation in the world is experiencing growth in both the size and the proportion of older adults in the population. According to World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, every 1 in 6 people will be aged 60 or above. At this time, the share of the population aged 60 years and above will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and beyond will double to around 2.1 billion. Due to this, the increasing geriatric population will also raise the usage of medical crutches and thereby propelling the market growth.



The rising cases of arthritis



Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis in developing and developed nations. It is a chronic, progressive musculoskeletal disorder characterized by the gradual loss of cartilage in joints which causes bone rubbing, creates pain, impaired movement, and stiffness. Osteoarthritis majorly affects the elderly population. It is a significant cause of disability in older adults globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally 9.6% of men and 18% of women above the age of 60 have symptomatic osteoarthritis, have limitations in movement, and 25% can’t perform their daily activities. Therefore, boosting the medical crutches market.



Market Restraining Factors



Patients opting for alternate options



Arthritis is generally a chronic disease and sometimes leads to disability. However, there are many ways to lessen these problems. One of the ways to permanently get rid of the problem are surgeries. Joint surgery can offer various benefits, and out of them, pain relief is the most essential. The knee supports a lot of weight and is subjected to lifelong demands. It is prone to injury due to its exposed position and the stress the knee bears. Thus, the orthopedic surgeons nowadays offer several surgical procedures for a painful knee providing the results that may not be achieved through therapy. Hence, many patients are opting for surgeries rather than crutches due to the permanent effect of the surgeries, which is expected to hinder the growth of the medical crutches market.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the medical crutches market is divided into underarm, forearm, tetrapod, leg support, and others. The forearm segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the medical crutches market in 2021. This is due to their utilization by people with permanent disabilities and individuals who sustained short-term injuries. Accidents or some illnesses majorly cause these disabilities. People in their old age also use these crutches. The rising incidences of road accidents and the growing geriatric population are expected to increase their demands and thereby surging the segment’s growth in the projected period.



Material Outlook



By material, the medical crutches market is classified into wood, metal alloy, carbon or glass fiber reinforced composite and others. The metal alloy segment projected the highest revenue share in the medical crutches market in 2021. This is because they are lightweight, durable, and inexpensive, which makes them preferable to people who require crutches for a longer time. They have movable hand grips and are padded with foam making them comfortable for usage. Also, they have springs and shock absorbers which reduce exhaustion from the user. These features of the metal alloy are expected to boost the segment’s growth in the projected period.



End-Use Outlook



Based on the end-use, the medical crutches market is bifurcated into children, adults and others. The children segment covered a prominent revenue share in the medical crutches market in 2021. This is due to the rising number of children with some kind of disability. The children’s crutches are designed for little arms and legs, which aids in enhancing mobility. In addition, these crutches help the children to fast-track recovery and give mobility support. These features of the children’s crutches will boost the market segment’s expansion in the forecasted period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the medical crutches market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the medical crutches market in 2021. This is because of the factors like the advancement in the healthcare infrastructure, the high aging population, and favorable government policies. Also, most of the key market players are present in the region. The presence of many major market players, with the increasing healthcare infrastructure and geriatric population, will propel the medical crutches market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Breg, Inc. (Orthofix Medical Inc.), Cardinal Health, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Inc., Nova Medical Products, Millennial Medical, CHINESPORT S.p.a., iWALKFree, Inc., Home Medical Products, Valley Tool & Die, Inc., and A.M.G. Medical, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Forearm



• Underarm



• Tetrapod



• Leg Support



• Others



By End User



• Adults



• Children



• Others



By Material



• Metal Alloy



• Wood



• Carbon Or Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Breg, Inc. (Orthofix Medical Inc.)



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Sunrise Medical, Inc.



• Nova Medical Products



• Millennial Medical



• CHINESPORT S.p.a.



• iWALKFree, Inc.



• Home Medical Products



• Valley Tool & Die, Inc.



• A.M.G. Medical, Inc.



