The Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market size is expected to reach $1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-user, By Application, By Adhesion, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422542/?utm_source=GNW

These are comprised of many backing materials, including paper, fabric tapes, and plastic. Medical Adhesive Tapes Markets are often simple to handle, and process and are used in various applications, such as Surgery, Wound Dressing, Secure IV Lines, Bandages, Transdermal Patches, and Blister Protection, among others. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market is available in several lengths and widths to accommodate a wide range of bandaging applications.



When considerable pressure is applied, the pressure-sensitive medical adhesive tapes adhere and are suitably positioned. Medical adhesive tape is vital in the industry and is considered a valuable tool. Medical adhesive tape is the most important thing in a first aid kit because it is valuable. Medical adhesive tape, often known as surgical tape, is often used in surgery, wound dressing, ostomy seals, and transdermal patches.



Numerous variables, such as an increase in surgical procedures globally, rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and expanding applications in wound care and wound closure, are driving the demand for these tapes. In addition, it is anticipated that the market will expand due to advancements in tape technology. Medical tapes are being utilized in ostomy bags, electrode fixtures, and splint attachments, as well as in wound care, patient monitoring, and supportive wound closure.



The use of waterproof adhesive tape is not limited to swimmers. Blister and chafing protection is one of its principal use. This tape adheres effectively to the skin but not to hair. As it flexes and moves with the body, this adhesive tape conforms readily between under the armpit, fingers, and toes and on the palm. Despite its durability, the waterproof tape may be shredded with user’s fingertips, making it ideal for circumstances requiring a hurry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been severe interruptions to the medical goods supply chain. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly damaged the medical adhesive tapes market. The absence of suppliers, specifically raw material producers, due to the shutdowns of several businesses has caused the most disruption to the value chain. Due to statewide lockdowns, denied wound care treatments, canceled or postponed elective procedures, and increased skin injuries, the market is anticipated to experience a significant fall in sales. Nonetheless, the industry grew rapidly once trade restrictions were loosened since inevitable injury situations continued to increase demand.



Market Growth Factor



An increase in road accident fatalities



According to the World Health Organization, the United Nations General Assembly has aimed to halve road traffic-related deaths and injuries by 2030. Injury-related deaths on the road are the most significant cause of mortality for children and young adults aged 5 to 29. Every year, over 1.3 million people are killed in motor vehicle accidents. This increase in traffic-related injuries places a substantial burden on healthcare practitioners to deliver efficient and prompt care. Road accident-related injuries necessitate surgical operations for a significant proportion of patients. As a result, the demand for medical adhesive tapes for wound dressing and surgical applications is anticipated to increase as accidents continue to climb globally.



Increasing elderly population



By 2030, according to the WHO, one in six persons will be 60 or older. The proportion of people aged 60 and older will climb from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion in 2050. The population of adults aged 60 and older will double by 2050. (2.1 billion). Between 2020 and 2050, the number of people aged 80 or older is projected to treble, reaching 426 million. Hearing loss, cataracts, refractive errors, back and neck discomfort, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, osteoarthritis, diabetes, depression, and dementia are common in the elderly. The elderly are more likely to suffer serious injuries that may necessitate surgery. As a result, the increasing number of elderly individuals around the world would further increase the demand for medical adhesive tapes.



Market Restraining Factor



The volatility of raw material price fluctuations



Cost and raw material availability are the primary issues that medical adhesive tape producers must consider when determining the pricing structure of their goods. Medical adhesive tapes are manufactured using acrylic, rubber, silicone, adhesives, paper, and release liners as raw materials. Most of these essential resources are derivatives of petroleum, whose prices are susceptible to volatility. Increased energy costs have resulted in higher manufacturing costs, which have impacted the adhesives industry. Consistently growing worldwide demand for chemicals and capacity limits in the supply of these core chemicals & resin feedstock have contributed to the growth in the price of raw materials. These shortages of monomers like piperylene and C9 monomers, which are required to manufacture adhesive raw materials, have increased the price of raw materials.



End-user Outlook



By end-use, the medical adhesive tapes market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the medical adhesive tapes market. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing, which is boosting the demand for ambulatory surgical facilities. In addition, increasing investment, multiple initiatives by public health organizations and governments, and a movement in patient choice from hospitals to ASCs are anticipated to raise the need for medical adhesive tapes in ASCs.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the medical adhesive tapes market is bifurcated into surgery, wound dressing, IV Lines and others. In 2021, the surgery segment dominated the medical adhesive tapes market with maximum revenue share. This may be linked to an increase in surgical procedures. Medical adhesive tape in surgery is utilized to adhere bandages, gauze, and other wound dressings to the skin. Most surgical adhesive tapes are pressure-sensitive, meaning they stick and remain in place when firm pressure is applied.



Adhesion Outlook



By adhesion, the medical adhesive tapes market is fragmented into single coated, and double coated. The single coated segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the medical adhesive tapes market in 2021. Due to their versatility, single-coated medical tapes are famous all across the healthcare industry. Single-coated medical tapes are helpful in adhering two distinct medical devices together and may also be applied to the skin without causing any damage.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the medical adhesive tapes market is segmented into acrylic, silicone, and rubber. In 2021, the acrylic segment held the highest revenue share in the medical adhesive tapes market. The dominance can be attributed to the benefits it offers. Acrylic medical adhesive tape, for instance, has a high initial tack, low skin sensitivity, and leaves no residue on the skin following removal. In addition, these tapes are resistant to moisture and heat, contain no latex, and can be bonded to surfaces such as foams and film dressings.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the medical adhesive tapes market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the medical adhesive tapes market by generating the maximum revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the region’s superior healthcare infrastructure, increased public awareness, and the existence of other critical elements. In addition, an increase in surgical procedures in North America is expected to drive the market for medical adhesive tapes. Since recovery from these procedures requires time, wound dressings are needed, which need adhesive tapes for good adhesion. This is driving regional expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cardinal Health, Inc., HARTMANN Group (Paul Hartmann AG), Nitto Denko Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc. and Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End-user



• Hospitals



• Specialty Clinics



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Others



By Application



• Surgery



• Wound Dressing



• IV Lines



• Others



By Adhesion



• Double Coated



• Single Coated



By Type



• Acrylic



• Silicone



• Rubber



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Medtronic PLC



• Baxter International, Inc.



• Johnson & Johnson



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• HARTMANN Group (Paul Hartmann AG)



• Nitto Denko Corporation



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422542/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________