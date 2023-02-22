LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 24, 2023 to the holders of record on March 22, 2023.
Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend
Logansport, Indiana, UNITED STATES
LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on April 24, 2023 to the holders of record on March 22, 2023.