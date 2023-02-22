Global Ophthalmic Devices Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 69.2 Billion by 2031 with Company Analysis of 35+ Players: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica's research findings, the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market is driven by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and diseases, particularly among the aging population, is one of the primary drivers of demand for ophthalmic devices that can diagnose, treat, and manage these conditions. In addition, the rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes has contributed to the growing incidence of diabetic retinopathy, which is a leading cause of blindness.

Technological advancements in imaging and surgical technologies have also played a crucial role in the growth of the ophthalmic devices market. The development of devices that can deliver better outcomes, reduce procedure times, and minimize the risk of complications, such as laser-assisted cataract surgery and advanced intraocular lens technology, has led to increased demand for these devices.

However, the high cost of ophthalmic devices remains a significant barrier to growth in the market. Devices such as phacoemulsification machines and optical coherence tomography systems can be prohibitively expensive for many healthcare providers, particularly in developing countries, and the cost of specialized training required to operate these devices can further limit access to ophthalmic care.

Top 3 Trends Shaping the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices: Ophthalmic devices have seen significant advancements in technology over the past few years, which has led to the development of more advanced and precise diagnostic tools and surgical devices. For instance, intraocular lenses have become more advanced, offering improved vision and customization for patients. In addition, the introduction of robotic surgery has allowed for more precise and less invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, the development of advanced imaging technologies, such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and fundus cameras, have revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases. These technological advancements are expected to continue driving growth in the ophthalmic devices market in the coming years.

The prevalence of eye diseases, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration, has been increasing due to factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and changing lifestyles. This has led to an increase in demand for ophthalmic devices for diagnosis and treatment of these conditions. For example, the prevalence of cataracts is expected to rise from 37.9 million cases in 2020 to 47.9 million cases in 2030, which will drive demand for cataract surgery and related ophthalmic devices. Growing Awareness and Adoption of Refractive Surgery: Refractive surgery, which includes procedures such as LASIK and PRK, has become an increasingly popular alternative to eyeglasses and contact lenses for correcting vision problems. This trend is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of the safety and efficacy of these procedures, and the availability of advanced technology for refractive surgery. Additionally, advances in femtosecond laser technology have improved the precision and safety of LASIK and other refractive surgeries. The increasing adoption of refractive surgery is expected to drive growth in the ophthalmic devices market in the coming years, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Surgical Ophthalmic Devices Projected to Capture Over 29% of Revenue Share

According to industry reports, surgical ophthalmic devices are expected to capture more than 29% revenue share in the global ophthalmic devices market. These devices include instruments and equipment used in various ophthalmic surgeries, such as cataract, glaucoma, and refractive surgeries.

The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and the growing geriatric population are driving the demand for surgical ophthalmic devices globally. Moreover, technological advancements in ophthalmic surgery, including the introduction of robotic systems and minimally invasive surgeries, are expected to further boost the growth of this segment.

Major players in the ophthalmic devices market are investing in the development of innovative surgical ophthalmic devices to stay competitive and meet the growing demand. For example, Alcon, a leading player in the market, launched the NGENUITY 3D Visualization System in 2018, which provides surgeons with a high-definition, 3D visualization of the eye during surgery. Similarly, Bausch + Lomb introduced the Stellaris Elite Vision Enhancement System, a comprehensive platform for cataract and vitreoretinal surgeries, in 2019.

As the demand for surgical ophthalmic devices continues to grow, major players are expected to increase their focus on research and development activities to introduce more advanced and efficient devices in the market. This trend is expected to further drive the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market in the coming years.

Europe to Remain the Second Largest Region In the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market With 33% Revenue Share

According to industry reports, Europe is the second largest consumer of ophthalmic devices, accounting for more than 33% of the global market share. The region's market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, the growing geriatric population, and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The demand for ophthalmic devices in Europe is driven by the increasing incidence of eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Additionally, the region's aging population is a major factor contributing to the growth of the ophthalmic devices market. As people age, their risk of developing eye diseases increases, driving the demand for ophthalmic devices.

Major players in the market are investing in the European market to capitalize on the growing demand for ophthalmic devices. For example, in 2020, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG announced the acquisition of IanTech, a leading provider of micro-interventional cataract surgery technology, to strengthen its market position in Europe. Similarly, Alcon, a leading player in the market, has been expanding its presence in Europe through partnerships and acquisitions.

As the demand for ophthalmic devices continues to grow in Europe, major players are expected to continue investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative and advanced devices in the market. This trend is expected to further drive the growth of the European ophthalmic devices market in the coming years.

Top 6 Players Generates More than 60% Revenue of the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

The global market is highly competitive, with the top six players holding a combined market share of 62.8%. Major players in the market, such as Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss, EssilorLuxotica, Hoya, Johnson & Johnson Vision, and Alcon, are implementing various strategies to gain a competitive advantage, including product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations.

To stay ahead of the competition, these major players in the global ophthalmic devices market are investing heavily in research & development to introduce innovative products into the market. For instance, Carl Zeiss AG launched the AxioCam ICc 5, a new retinal camera, in April 2020, demonstrating the company's dedication to innovation and improved diagnostic capabilities for ophthalmologists.

Apart from launching new products, major players are also expanding their product portfolios and geographic reach to increase their market share. Nidek Co. Ltd. launched the new OPD-Scan IV, a wavefront aberrometer that includes an ultra-widefield (UWF) imaging function, in February 2022, giving the company a competitive edge and enabling it to offer a broader range of ophthalmic devices. Similarly, Topcon Corporation launched the Triton Series, a line of advanced slit lamps, in November 2020, to meet the growing demand for high-precision ophthalmic devices and expand its product portfolio.

As competition in the ophthalmic devices market intensifies, the leading players will continue to focus on product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to maintain their market positions. The growing demand for innovative and high-precision ophthalmic devices is expected to fuel the market's growth in the coming years.

Esillor and Alcon Holds More than 30% Market Share of the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

Esillor and Alcon are two of the largest players in the global ophthalmic device market, accounting for more than 30% of total market revenue. Since the ophthalmic equipment market is fairly fragmented, these two companies have a significant competitive edge in terms of their size and market share.

Esillor and Alcon boast a wide array of ophthalmic devices, ranging from diagnostic and therapeutic devices to corrective and surgical devices. These companies also offer services to complement their product lines, such as training and education. Additionally, both companies have focused on advancing their technology, investing heavily in research and development to stay on the forefront of innovation.

These two players are well positioned to capitalize on this growth. With their significant share, comprehensive product lines, and ongoing investments in R&D, they are well-equipped to remain leading players in the ophthalmic devices market in the years to come.

