Risk Strategies Appoints S. Stuart Spector as Chief Operating Officer, National Employee Benefits and related Specialty Group Companies

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced S. Stuart Spector has joined as Chief Operating Officer, National Employee Benefits and related Specialty Group Companies.



As Chief Operating Officer, National Employee Benefits and related Specialty Group Companies, Spector will work closely with John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader, to lead and enhance strategic and operational efficiencies, drive growth strategies, integrate new acquisitions, recruit and retain talent, and optimize the services and solutions available to clients.

“With our accelerated growth in the employee benefits practice and related specialties, it is important for us to continue to invest in our leadership structure,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at Risk Strategies. “Stuart is an innovative and strategic professional who will help us further strengthen our foundation and the suite of products and services utilized to serve our clients’ complex and evolving needs.”

Spector comes to Risk Strategies with 30 years of experience in the benefits space. Prior to joining Risk Strategies, he held senior positions at Willis Towers Watson, Center for Medical Technology Policy, National Council on Aging, Vertafore and Benelogic. Most recently, Spector served as the Regional Operating Officer at Willis Towers Watson where he was responsible for leading the Eastern Region.

Spector holds his Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Notre Dame. He has received numerous industry awards including the CEO Circle Award in 2017 and Emerging Business Leaders’ Top 40 Under 40. Spector also served on the board of the Center for Medical Technology Policy from 2016 – 2021.

“Risk Strategies is a well-respected leader in the employee benefits industry with a reputation for delivering a superior client experience,” said S. Stuart Spector. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the regional and national teams to enhance operational capabilities and bring innovative solutions to clients.”

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com.

