Global Immuno-oncology Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 60,186.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global immuno-oncology drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,394.2 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immuno-oncology Drugs Market:

Adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by key market players is expected to drive the global Immuno-oncology drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that they had acquired Synthorx, Inc., a biotech company, this acquisition will allow Sanofi to expand the research and development strategies of oncology and immunology.

Immuno -oncology Drugs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 17,394.2 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 16.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 60,186.2 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Treatment Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors ( PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4), Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines, Oncolytic Virus, Others

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors ( PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4), Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines, Oncolytic Virus, Others By Disease Type: Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others (Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, etc.)

Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Others (Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, etc.) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Companies covered: AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Ferring B.V., Enzo Biochem Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Apexigen, BioNTech SE, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Agenus Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., CStone Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., MediMergent, LLC, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and ONKO-INNATE Growth Drivers: Factors such as increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as product approval and funding by key market players Restraints & Challenges: Increasing number of product recalls by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Immuno-oncology drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period due to the increasing inorganic strategies such as collaboration and license agreement by the key market players. For instance, in November 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, announced that they had made a research collaboration and license agreement with CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, for the conditionally-activated investigational bispecific cancer treatment.

Among disease type, Melanoma is expected to boost the market due to increasing prevalence over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published by American Cancer Society in January 2022, it was estimated that about 99,780 new melanomas are diagnosed in U.S. (about 57,180 in men and 42,600 in women). The rates of melanoma have been rising rapidly but this has varied by age

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immuno-oncology drugs market include AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Ferring B.V., Enzo Biochem Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., Apexigen, BioNTech SE, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Agenus Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., CStone Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., MediMergent, LLC, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and ONKO-INNATE

Market Segmentation:

Global Immuno -oncology Drugs Market, By Treatment Type: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors PD-1 PD-L1 CTLA-4 Immune System Modulators Cancer Vaccines Oncolytic Virus Others

Global Immuno -oncology Drugs Market, By Disease Type: Melanoma Lung Cancer Blood Cancer Renal Cell Carcinoma Prostate Cancer Bladder Cancer Others (Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, etc.)

Global Immuno -oncology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Immuno -oncology Drugs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



