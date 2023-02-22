Global Brown Rice Market Size Continues to Flourish with 5.2% CAGR and Will Be Reach Around USD 14.9 Billion by the End of 2030

Portland, OR, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Brown Rice Market By Nature (Conventional And Organic), By Length (Short-Grain Brown Rice, Medium-Grain Brown Rice, And Long-Grain Brown Rice), By Type (Sweet Brown Rice And Brown Basmati Rice), By Distribution Channel (Department Stores, Grocery Stores, Super/ Hyper Stores, And Online Retailers) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Brown Rice Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 14.9 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Brown Rice? How big is the Brown Rice Industry?

Brown Rice Report Coverage & Overview:

The only difference between brown rice and white rice is that brown rice still has its bran layer and cereal germ intact. It is a grain that has had only the hull on the outside removed so that it can be consumed. Because it has a greater quantity of fibre, vitamins, selenium, phosphorous, and magnesium than white rice grain, it is typically chosen instead of the latter. More than half of the world's population relies on rice as one of their primary sources of nutrition, making it one of the most important staple foods. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity will lead to a rise in overall product consumption. Because of its great nutritional value, it is regarded as a healthy meal for infants and young children who are still growing.

There has been an increase in the number of consumers who are concerned about their health and fitness. Countries in Asia and Central Asia, such as India, Pakistan, and Thailand, account for the majority of global rice consumption and production. The present share of global rice consumption of these countries is slightly lower than the total production because of the huge amount of rice that is exported to other countries.

Global Brown Rice Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing demand for high-fiber meals that can help treat a variety of chronic illnesses and improve gut health is providing a boost to the industry that deals with brown rice. Phosphorus, manganese, and iron are among the minerals and vitamins that can be found in this product. Vitamins B1, B3, and B6 are also included. Big producers have made investments in these rice products and are now enjoying the fruits of those efforts thanks to the growing demand for functional foods that are high in fibre.

The type of rice in question has been related to less overall body fat, which makes sense given that fibre is one of the factors that contributes to controlling blood sugar levels. This technique of reducing excess fat in a more expedient manner is currently enjoying rising levels of popularity across the board in retail establishments. The current trend towards eating organic food and the widespread perception that products of this kind offer more protection have led to an increase in the demand for organic thin brown rice.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Asia Golden Rice Co. Ltd., T.K. Ricemill and Ash, KRBL Limited, Daawat, Kohinoor Foods Limited, Amira Nature Foods Ltd., Shiva Shellac and Chemicals, New Bharat Group Rice Mills, LT Foods Ltd., Sukoyaka Brown Rice, Kikkoman Corporation, Lundberg Family Farms, Chandrika Group of Mills, Pride India FMCG Limited, Riviana Foods Inc., Ebro Foods, Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd., SunFoods LLC., and Hain Celestial Group among others Key Segment By Nature, By Length, By Type, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Brown Rice Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global brown rice industry is segmented based on nature, length, type, distribution channel, and region.

Conventional and organic products are the two distinct categories subsets that make up the worldwide market. Throughout the time period covered by the projection, the organic market sector is showing the largest CAGR growth. The demand for organic rice is growing as more people become aware of the benefits of eating healthier food and understand that environmentally sustainable techniques result in foods that are healthier and more nutrient-dense for consumers to consume. Brown rice that is organic is an excellent food choice because it is low in calories while providing a wealth of healthful components such as fibre, phytochemicals, and essential minerals.

In addition to promoting proper weight control and digestive health, consumption of whole grains is associated with a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease as well as certain types of cancer. The majority of consumer interest in rice is concentrated in Northwest Europe due to the preeminent position that the United Kingdom plays in rice production and the absence of traditional usage. While there is a growing need for nutritious foods that are produced sustainably, brown rice that has labels indicating that it is organic and fair trade has more potential buyers.

The global market for brown rice can be broken down into three categories determined by the length of the grains: short-grain brown rice, medium-grain brown rice, and long-grain brown rice. During the course of the projection period, it is anticipated that the long-grain brown rice subsegment will have the majority share of the market. Long grain has a bigger market share across the world as a direct result of the rising consumption of this product. Long grains are becoming more and more popular for parties, pilafs, sautés, and other dishes because they stay solid, plump, and unnoticeable after cooking. They require a longer period of cooking time compared to other types of dishes. Rice with long dark grains will only grow well in warm, nutrient-dense soil. The soil temperature should also be high. Even though rice is grown in every corner of the world, the most productive areas for cultivating long-grain rice are China, the United States, Thailand, and South America. This is because the climate in these areas is particularly conducive to the growth of the crop.

The global market for brown rice is segmented into two categories, sweet brown rice and brown basmati rice. It is anticipated that the segment of brown basmati rice will hold the biggest market share throughout the timeframe of the forecast. Its principal applications in food products, as well as the shift in people's tastes towards eating outside food rather than a diet full of nutrient-dense meals, are to blame for the expansion of this market segment. Brown basmati rice is widely regarded as one of the best varieties of rice in the world. This is mostly due to the fact that it has a relatively low GI and a high fibre content. Consuming heart-healthy grains, such as brown basmati rice, and eating a nutrient-dense diet have been linked to a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports that brown basmati rice delivers around 20% more fibre than other types of brown rice and more than the white version, which is contributing to the expansion of this market segment.

Department stores, grocery stores, super/hyper stores, and internet retailers make up the four primary sub-sectors of the worldwide brown rice industry, which are divided according to the distribution channel.

The global Brown Rice market is segmented as follows:

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Length

Short-grain Brown Rice

Medium-grain Brown Rice

Long-grain Brown Rice

By Type

Sweet Brown Rice

Brown Basmati Rice

By Distribution Channel

Department Stores

Grocery Stores

Super/ hyper Stores

Online Retailers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Brown Rice market include -

Asia Golden Rice Co. Ltd.

T.K. Ricemill and Ash

KRBL Limited

Daawat

Kohinoor Foods Limited

Amira Nature Foods Ltd.

Shiva Shellac and Chemicals

New Bharat Group Rice Mills

LT Foods Ltd.

Sukoyaka Brown Rice

Kikkoman Corporation

Lundberg Family Farms

Chandrika Group of Mills

Pride India FMCG Limited

Riviana Foods Inc.

Ebro Foods

Agistin Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

SunFoods LLC.

Hain Celestial Group

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global brown rice market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global brown rice market size was valued at around USD 9.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion, by 2030.

The brown rice market is projected to expand at a higher pace compared to the white rice market, due to shifting preference towards healthy eating habits and nutrients provided by brown rice making it a preferred choice for many health-conscious customers.

Based on nature, the organic segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the length, the long-grain brown rice segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the type, the brown basmati rice segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Brown Rice industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Brown Rice Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Brown Rice Industry?

What segments does the Brown Rice Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Brown Rice Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Nature, By Length, By Type, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Throughout the time period covered by this estimate, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market for brown rice. The growth of the region can be attributed to the presence of the largest producer of grain as well as the largest consumer of grain. Rice is produced mostly in India, Pakistan, and Thailand, which are also the key producers in the Asia Pacific region. Thailand is the leading exporter of rice in the world. According to the World Economic Forum, big net rice exporters in 2019 included India, Thailand, Pakistan, and Vietnam, each of which had a total rice export value of approximately 16 billion dollars in 2019. Customers are now able to acquire products that are beneficial to their health as a direct result of an increase in consumer discretionary expenditure. The Asia-Pacific area's reliance on rice and thin brown rice as a primary food source is fueling the market's expansion. Rice is the most widely consumed grain in this region. Dietary adjustments and way of life adjustments will both contribute to the region's economic development.

For example, according to the findings of a poll conducted by Habit, approximately 70 percent of respondents suggest a greater likelihood than in the past to altering their diets in order to enhance their health. As a result, the expansion of the industry throughout the course of the projection period is supported by the aforementioned facts.

During the time period that is being looked at, Europe is expected to have the highest CAGR growth. This region is known for its love of unique varieties of rice and entire grains. Furthermore, the region has a high potential for product demand from customers who are concerned about their health and want to improve their immunity and overall wellness. As a result of an increased number of businesses penetrating markets in Europe, such as Germany, Italy, and Spain, the market in this region is expanding.

Throughout the time period under consideration, North America has experienced substantial economic growth. The expansion in the North American region can be attributed to several factors, including the rising rates of obesity and health consciousness, as well as rising per capita income. For example, the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) found that the prevalence of obesity in the United States climbed from 30.5% to 41.9% between 1999 and 2000 and March 2020. This increase occurred between 1999 and 2000. During the same time period, the prevalence of extremely high BMI increased from 4.7% to 9.2%.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, Goya Foods, the United States's largest food company that is owned by Hispanics, has just launched its very own online store. With Goya's brand-new e-commerce platform, customers have the opportunity to shop for a wide variety of in-demand household essentials and specialized products. Some of these products include GOYA® Adobo, Sazón, Chipotles, Anchovy Stuffed Olives, Rice, and Beans.

In February 2022, Through its wholly owned subsidiary in the United States, Riviana Foods, the Ebro Group has come to a legally binding agreement to purchase the company's assets that are held by InHarvest, Inc.

In September 2022, LT Foods, with its rich tradition of Daawat, the Finest, and Basmati Rice for Biryani, is making tremendous strides forward by combining the Daawat MasterChef culinary experience with a variety of Ready to Cook Biryani Kits to create a "Rice with Spice" trip. This trip will use a variety of Ready to Cook Biryani Kits.

