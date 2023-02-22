Adalimumab Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Clinical Trials to Spur Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adalimumab Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Biologics v/s Biosimilars), By Product Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Distribution Channel, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global adalimumab market is expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The rising prevalence of arthritis coupled with large number of clinical trials is impelling the growth of the market. Adalimumab is an anti-TNF drug which is used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Adalimumab lowers the chances of inflammatory response by binding to a TNF. Adalimumab are currently being marketed in over 60 countries around the world.
Several companies are undergoing extensive clinical trials and R&D activities, which in turn, is expected to augment a major growth factor for global adalimumab market. The reimbursement coverage and well-defined regulatory guidelines are further expected to fuel the market growth through 2028. However, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs is expected to slow down the market growth. Besides, side effects associated with the drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Global adalimumab market is segmented based on based on type, product type, therapeutic area, distribution channel, end user, company and region. Based on therapeutic area, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and others. Among them, the rheumatoid arthritis is expected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence among elderly population.
Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global adalimumab market followed by Europe. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and well-organized regulatory framework in these two regions is making them a lucrative market for adalimumab manufacturers.
Major companies operating in global adalimumab market include Abbvie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mylan N.V., Hetero Biopharma Ltd., and Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd. The market players are undergoing extensive clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the adalimumab in treatment of various diseases.
Report Scope:
In this report, global adalimumab market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Adalimumab Market, By Type:
- Biologics
- Biosimilar
Global Adalimumab Market, By Product Type:
- Branded
- Generics
Global Adalimumab Market, By Therapeutic Area:
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriatic Arthritis
- Psoriasis
- Crohn's Disease
- Others
Global Adalimumab Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Global Adalimumab Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Others
Global Adalimumab Market, By Region:
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abbvie Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Cadila Healthcare Limited
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Mylan N.V.
- Hetero Biopharma Ltd
- Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd.
