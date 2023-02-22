Adalimumab Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Clinical Trials to Spur Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adalimumab Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Biologics v/s Biosimilars), By Product Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Distribution Channel, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global adalimumab market is expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028. The rising prevalence of arthritis coupled with large number of clinical trials is impelling the growth of the market. Adalimumab is an anti-TNF drug which is used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Adalimumab lowers the chances of inflammatory response by binding to a TNF. Adalimumab are currently being marketed in over 60 countries around the world.



Several companies are undergoing extensive clinical trials and R&D activities, which in turn, is expected to augment a major growth factor for global adalimumab market. The reimbursement coverage and well-defined regulatory guidelines are further expected to fuel the market growth through 2028. However, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs is expected to slow down the market growth. Besides, side effects associated with the drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market.



Global adalimumab market is segmented based on based on type, product type, therapeutic area, distribution channel, end user, company and region. Based on therapeutic area, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and others. Among them, the rheumatoid arthritis is expected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence among elderly population.



Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global adalimumab market followed by Europe. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and well-organized regulatory framework in these two regions is making them a lucrative market for adalimumab manufacturers.



Major companies operating in global adalimumab market include Abbvie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mylan N.V., Hetero Biopharma Ltd., and Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd. The market players are undergoing extensive clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the adalimumab in treatment of various diseases.



Report Scope:



In this report, global adalimumab market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Adalimumab Market, By Type:

Biologics

Biosimilar

Global Adalimumab Market, By Product Type:

Branded

Generics

Global Adalimumab Market, By Therapeutic Area:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriasis

Crohn's Disease

Others

Global Adalimumab Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Global Adalimumab Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Global Adalimumab Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbvie Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Mylan N.V.

Hetero Biopharma Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd.

