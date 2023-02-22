2023 Banking & Financial Services Opportunity Trends Report: Focus on Hyper Personalized Banking, Biometric Payments, NFC Payments, Flexible Mobile Payments, Neo Banking, BaaP, and IaaS

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile - Banking & Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This trend opportunity profile covers the global aspects of banking and financial services, featuring the most upcoming trends that cater to the BFS industry.

In addition, the study describes the opportunities for several sectors, such as FMCG, retail, ICT, businesses, and financial services. The trend opportunity profile series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends that are constantly transforming the business growth environment.

This analytics discusses a set of transformative trends that help speed up the development of digital banking, guide organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases, and suggests opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will enable growth.

Innovative trends, such as hyper personalized banking, biometric payments, NFC payments, flexible mobile payments, neo banking, Banking-as-a-platform, and Insurance-as-a-Service.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Biometric Payments

Flexible Mobile Payments

NFC Payments

Hyper-personalized Banking

Neo Banking

Insurance-as-a-Service

Banking-as-a-Platform

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

