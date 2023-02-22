The Global Kitchen Lighting Market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kitchen Lighting Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422508/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the incorporation of the Internet of Things, conventional lighting fixtures are currently being replaced by smart lighting fixtures.



Kitchen light fittings are lighting options designed to offer individualized lighting. Modern kitchen lighting fixtures are architectural, recessed, chandeliers, ceilings, floors, wall sconces, desks, and table lamps. These are all options based on consumer preferences. Given these elements, the market for kitchen lighting is anticipated to expand gradually in the coming years.



Some key factors anticipated to propel the kitchen lighting market during the forecast period include the spike in demand for lighting like under cabinet fixtures in the kitchen area and the development of energy-efficient kitchen overhead or ceiling light products like LEDs & OLEDs. In addition, the residential lighting fixture industry projection is also anticipated to benefit from the increasing adoption of hanging lights for kitchens and smart lighting fixtures.



Along with the advancement of smart homes, one crucial part and electrical component is kitchen lighting. End consumers are making significant investments in technology development nowadays. The emergence of smart homes is driving large-scale demand for kitchen lighting. The breakthrough technology used in the lighting sector is LED. Since a few years ago, demand has increased in the industrial field due to LEDs’ high quality and efficiency. Traditional lights’ excessive electricity consumption contributes to the industrial sector’s rising desire for LEDs.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to keep up with end-user demand for electronic components since Wuhan, China, the virus’s epicenter produces most of these components. Worldwide, society and the economy were being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This pandemic impacted the supply chain, and its effects are expanding daily. It is confusing the severely slowed supply chain and heightening consumer anxiety. The closure of manufacturing facilities worldwide has severely hurt the world’s economies, especially developed countries that were on lockdown. The COVID-19 outbreak significantly impacted the way that production and manufacturing businesses operated, which slowed growth. Hence, the pandemic negatively impacted the kitchen lighting market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising E-commerce penetration



The eCommerce sector is expanding quickly as more people worldwide have access to the Internet. The booming e-commerce in the household appliance sector has increased online product sales. Wholesalers control the majority of international e-commerce sales. The industry with the quickest growth is e-tailers, which includes international e-commerce platforms, specialist furniture websites, and lighting websites. Manufacturers, suppliers, and merchants are experimenting with novel approaches to online sales while upholding a consistent and tailored customer experience. The rise in popularity of eCommerce has been considerably aided by artificial intelligence and mobile optimization. Therefore, the market for kitchen lighting will be driven by the e-commerce sector’s quick rise.



More LEDs are being used for kitchen lighting



LED lights outlast conventional lighting in terms of durability. Since LED lights have a lifespan of about 50,000 hours, users won’t need to update them as regularly. They are also safer because they emit less heat and UV radiation than conventional bulbs. Additionally, customers have access to a wider variety of effects. For example, dimmable LED lights make it simple to alter the atmosphere in a space. The market for kitchen lighting is anticipated to rise rapidly due to the increasing popularity of LED lights and their numerous advantages.



Market Restraining Factors



Drawbacks of certain types of LEDs



There is the worry that cool-white and blue LEDs can now produce levels of so-called blue-light hazard higher than those permitted by eye safety standards like ANSI/IESNA RP-27.1-05: Recommended Practice for Photobiological Safety for Lamp and Lamp Systems. The majority of cool-white LEDs exhibit very different spectra from those of incandescent light or a black body radiator such as the sun. In addition, because of metamerism, red surfaces are reproduced particularly poorly by standard phosphor-based cool-white LEDs, causing the hue of products to be perceived distinctively under cool-white LED lighting than under sunshine or incandescent sources. The drawbacks of LED lights will limit their application in the kitchen lighting sector and impede the market’s expansion.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the kitchen lighting market is segmented into pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting, island lighting and track lighting. The island lighting segment acquired a significant revenue share in the kitchen lighting market in 2021. The rising need for islands in kitchens drives the growth of this segment as well. Directly above the kitchen island is where this sort of light hangs. Island pendants or chandeliers, typically arranged in sets of two or three, provide direct task lighting for one of the most crucial prep areas in any kitchen. They may be dimmed for more utility and hang freely from the ceiling.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the kitchen lighting market is bifurcated into offline and online. The online segment registered the highest revenue share in the boots market in 2021. This is a result of the advantages the online market provides to its customers, like the flexibility of making purchases from anywhere and at any time. The security of risk-free online transactions and the additional offers on products draw more customers to the network daily. Additionally, the rise in digitalization has helped the platform expand, aiding the market segment in doing the same.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the kitchen lighting market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the largest revenue share in the kitchen lighting market in 2021. In this region, numerous major participants are registered and unregistered. Due to numerous large-scale vendors, China has a significant market share in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, over the last few years, China has positioned itself as a significant supplier of goods to other nations. Another element that has aided in expanding the local market is the fast-growing population. As a result, it is expected that Asia Pacific will rule the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Signify N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Havells India Ltd., Kichler Lighting LLC, Hubbell Incorporated, ams-OSRAM AG, and Lutron Electronics.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Online



• Offline



By Product Type



• Pendant Lighting



• Under Cabinet Lighting



• Island Lighting



• Track Lighting



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Panasonic Corporation



• Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.



• Signify N.V.



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• General Electric Company



• Havells India Ltd.



• Kichler Lighting LLC



• Hubbell Incorporated



• ams-OSRAM AG



• Lutron Electronics



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422508/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________