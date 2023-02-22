Mobile Device Management Market Report 2023: 5G to Transform Importance of Mobile Devices

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Device Management Market by Component (Solutions (Device Management, Application Management, Security Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Operating System, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The publisher forecasts the global Mobile device management Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 22.0 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by increased network access control commenced by mobile device management.

By Services, the professional services segment to grow at the higher market size during the forecast period

Services are essential to handle mobile devices in a business environment. To increase business revenue, the majority of MDM providers provide support services to businesses. Professional services and managed services are the two main service categories they provide. The three forms of professional services are consultation services, implementation services, and support services.

By helping businesses select the ideal MDM solution based on their needs, MDM service providers generate revenue. They also aid in the deployment of MDM solutions by educating the IT staff using the deployed MDM solutions efficiently. In contrast, managed services support businesses in reducing security threats and safeguarding their data. Overall, effective service delivery increases operational effectiveness and system dependability while also assisting businesses in cost-saving measures.

By Deployment Mode, the cloud segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

One of the most useful technologies available today, cloud computing has an effect on every industry. Users of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based cloud-based solutions can remotely access MDM solutions via the internet. The cloud is used to supply MDM solutions in this deployment strategy. Using cloud-based MDM systems has many benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational effectiveness, and low costs. However, there are certain drawbacks to cloud-deployed MDM solutions, including the inability to regulate applications, stringent governmental laws, and private content. Due to the associated functionality and key features, cloud-based MDM solution usage is anticipated to increase and reach a high level during the projection period. Additional advantages of cloud-based solutions include their efficiency when utilised by a variety of users, decreased upfront expenses, ease of launching new projects, lack of hardware expenditures, cheap maintenance costs, and reduced infrastructure costs.

By Professional Services, the support services is expected to grow at the highest market size during the forecast period

Training, maintenance, and assistance in implementing MDM systems are all support services. Services for training help businesses comprehend how MDM systems operate. These services assist firms in selecting the optimal MDM solution for their particular business needs. For businesses, training sessions are held so that staff may comprehend the main aspects of the installed solution and make use of its essential capabilities. In addition to offering expert advice, several vendors also grant customers access to their labs and hands-on training. Businesses can take use of onsite and online training services from service providers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Immense Growth of Mobile Workforce Within Enterprises

Proliferation of New Mobile Devices

Network Access Control Initiated by Mobile Device Management

Increased Productivity and Employee Satisfaction

Increasing Trend of BOYD

Restraints

Compliance with Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Security Issues with Devices

Opportunities

5G to Transform Importance of Mobile Devices

Leveraging UEBA into MDM Solutions

Adoption of Cloud-Based Technology Boosting MDM Solutions Usage

Challenges

Enterprises to Face Complex Mobility Challenges due to Growing Number of Mobile Devices, Platforms, and OS

Mobile Device Management Solutions to Cater to Every Business Need for Consistent End-User Experience

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Mobile Device Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Device Management

6.2.2 Application Management

6.2.3 Security Management

6.2.4 Other Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 Implementation Services

6.3.1.3 Support Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Mobile Device Management Market, by Operating System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 iOS

7.3 Android

7.4 Windows

7.5 MacOS

7.6 Other Operating Systems

8 Mobile Device Management Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises

9 Mobile Device Management Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 Mobile Device Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Telecom

10.4 Retail

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Education

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.8 Government and Public Sector

10.9 Manufacturing and Automotive

10.10 Other Verticals

11 Mobile Device Management Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent/Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

42Gears Mobility Systems

Addigy

Apptec

Baramundi Software

Blackberry

Cisco

Citrix

Codeproof Technologies

Google

Ibm

Ivanti

Jamf

Kandji

Matrix42

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Mitsogo

Promobi Technologies

Qualys

Quest Software

Rippling

Samsung

Sap

Snow Software

Solarwinds

Sophos

Soti

Vmware

Zoho

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osuahf-device?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment