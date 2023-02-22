Pop Whiz, Canada’s Pop Culture Trivia Game Show, is Now Casting for Season 2

Toronto, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back by popular demand, GameTV and Carpe Diem Media are proud to announce the renewal of Pop Whiz for its second season with 15 all-new half hour episodes.

Pop Whiz brings all the wow factor of an epic studio show but in a redesigned mobile stage. The travelling trivia game show tests teens aged 13-17 across Canada on their knowledge of all things pop culture. Teens will have a chance to be on national television, win great prizes and earn bragging rights as Pop Whiz Champion.

Pop Whiz is excited to announce the return of internet sensation Andrew Gunadie, aka ‘Gunnarolla,’ as the host of Pop Whiz Season 2. Gunnarolla has travelled the globe for GameTV, Travel Channel and HGTV and will explore communities across Canada with Pop Whiz. While on location, he’ll uncover hidden gems and interact with local experiences, including captaining the HornBlower into the base of Niagara Falls.

“Andrew fits the style and tone of this series perfectly. He brings a fun, youthful energy and inquisitive spirit that resonates powerfully with our audience,” says Anthony Cicione, GameTV President.

“Pop Whiz is a youthful series that we are proud to continue in Season 2. We are bringing the experience of a newly redesigned, shiny floor game show to communities across Canada. This season, we are eager to extend our contestant reach into Atlantic Canada,” says Frank Bertolas, Executive Producer of Pop Whiz.

Pop Whiz is filming in Niagara Falls, Blue Mountain, Barrie, Ottawa, and Halifax, commencing May through July 2023.

“In Season 1, our contestants unanimously had a fantastic experience, and we are now recruiting contestants for Season 2,” says Ryan Vickers, Creative Director of Pop Whiz.

If you’ve ever dreamed of appearing on national television, casting for contestants is now open on their Virtual Audition Portal. Anyone aged 13-17 is encouraged to audition for a chance to become the new Pop Whiz Champion.

Pop Whiz is produced with the funding support of the Canada Media Fund and will premier across Canada on GameTV.

