Outlook on the Exterior Wall Systems Global Market to 2027 - Expanding Construction Sector Drives Growth

The Global Exterior Wall System Market was valued at US$ 130,210.00 Mn in 2021, estimated to reach US$ 211,569.00 Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.18% from 2022-2027.

Exterior wall systems are accustomed to protect a buildings surface from the weather such as excessive heat & cold, rainfall penetration, fire and other hazards of the external environment. These systems work as a building envelope by putting a protective covering on the buildings outside surface. This system is lightweight, durable, easy to install, moisture proof, and provides aesthetic.



Market Drivers



The market for exterior wall systems is primarily driven by the expansion of the construction sector. The expansion of the construction sector is closely related to a nation's economic progress. The market for exterior wall systems will be driven by the rise in construction activities worldwide. There are now new commercial, non-commercial, and residential buildings as a result of the rapid industrial growth.



There has been a sharp increase in the building of factories, manufacturing plants, stadiums, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, public facilities (including governmental structures), and other government projects. This will directly affect the need for environmentally friendly decorative building construction methods in these structures, which will lead to an increase in the demand for exterior wall systems.



Market Restraints



The government's cap on carbon emissions is the main barrier to the market for exterior wall systems. The environmental pollution that is harming living things' health is on the rise in the modern world. In order to lower carbon emissions, the government has put in place some restrictions.



Carbon is released into the atmosphere as a result of the production of glass, aluminium, fibreglass, fibre cement, plasterboard, and PVC board. As a result, the market for exterior wall systems encounters some challenges obtaining raw materials.



Market Segmentation



By Type

Ventilated (Pre-Installation and Post Installation)

Non-Ventilated (Pre-Installation and Post Installation)

Curtain Wall (Pre-Installation and Post Installation)

By Supporting Wall

Concrete

Masonry

Wood

By Material

Glass Panel

Ceramic Tile

Vinyl

Metal Panel

Brick & Stone

Fiber Cement

Gypsum/Plasterboard

EIFS

Wood

Fiberglass Panel

HPL

GRC

Others (Magnesium Oxide Boards and Cement Board)

By End Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $130210 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $211569 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

