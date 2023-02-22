Megan Khang First LPGA Tour Member to Become DemandScience Brand Ambassador

DANVERS, MA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation, today announced that Megan Khang is the first member of the LPGA Tour to become a brand ambassador for the company. DemandScience now has partnerships with 18 elite professional golfers from North America and Europe playing on the LPGA Tour, the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Beginning tomorrow when she tees-off in the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament, Khang will join other ambassadors in using a DemandScience-branded yardage book during play as she determines her best competitive moves. This aligns with the company’s mission to provide decision makers with the right information at the right time, and DemandScience’s commitment to the sport of golf, which includes being named the “Official B2B Sales Pipeline Generation Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” a year ago. In addition to the yardage book, Khang will wear the DemandScience logo on her left sleeve.

Megan Khang turned professional in 2016 and is currently #29 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Her achievements include an impressive 30 top-10 LPGA Tour finishes, being 26th on the LPGA Tour official money list in 2021 and 2022 and representing the United States twice in the Solheim Cup. Khang was born and raised in the state of Massachusetts – the home of DemandScience’s international headquarters – and was the first player of Hmong and Laotian descent to compete on the LPGA Tour.

“I am proud to be a member of the DemandScience team, and look forward to using my new DemandScience-branded yardage book on the course tomorrow and all season long. Our partnership is a natural fit. Like DemandScience, I believe having the right data at your fingertips is vital when you are competing, and that accuracy leads to success,” said Megan Khang.

“Megan spoke to our leadership team at our most recent strategy summit and everyone immediately felt a great connection with her. We are honored to have her as a brand ambassador, and privileged that she will be part of our efforts to highlight how accurate information, insights and analytics can power success,” said DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone. “We launched our brand ambassador program in 2022, and our partnerships with these elite athletes have helped raise our profile as a global leader that helps B2B companies win in competitive markets.”

Three DemandScience brand ambassadors won tournaments on three different continents in 2022 highlighting how talented the DemandScience team is. Matt Fitzpatrick captured the U.S. Open title in the United States, Shane Lowry was victorious at the BMW PGA Championship in England, and Keegan Bradley triumphed at the ZOZO Championship in Japan. Additionally, Cameron Young was voted 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year by the PGA TOUR’s membership.

Click here to learn more about DemandScience’s work with its brand ambassadors, the PGA TOUR, The Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, Boston Renegades and the company’s charitable sponsorships of First Tee, GreenLight Fund, and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.