The Global IoT Telecom Services Market size is expected to reach $97.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 31.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Network Management Solution, By Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422492/?utm_source=GNW

IoT offers numerous opportunities and benefits to telecom operators, thereby revolutionizing the telecom industry. It is anticipated that the Internet of Things will continue to alter the roles of telecommunications service providers in facilitating communication between humans and devices.



Consequently, telecommunications companies must develop new IoT solutions for their clients. The market for IoT telecom services has expanded significantly due to the widespread adoption of IoT devices and emerging technological developments. IoT platforms are utilized for an assortment of business objectives and use cases. Therefore, it is essential to implement novel, forward-thinking, and individualized strategies.



The deployment of IoT-based initiatives is now essential for telecom companies that want to start embracing the digital age, gain a significant competitive advantage, and take advantage of the opportunities that modern technology offers. With the use of Internet of things technology, the method of real-time data collection can be altered to improve performance, use fewer resources, and eliminate human factor errors. Additionally, increased speed and bandwidth are outcomes of the collaboration between telecom as well as IoT companies.



IoT protocols and 5G interconnection can broadcast information from thousands of devices to a large number of consumers without slowing communication speed or limiting capacity. The market for IoT telecom services is driven by these factors, which are anticipated to increase in the future. The growth of the IoT telecom services market is primarily driven by the increasing acceptance of technological advancement and innovation, as well as IoT-powered smart security cameras.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Customers will benefit from the changes made by telecommunications providers, as networking services are in greater demand than ever. Some nations are using data to monitor and control the spread of the virus. In recent years, the market for loT telecom services has expanded significantly, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years. In addition, it is anticipated that loT will have a significant impact on the telecom industry. For example, during the pandemic, loT has been extremely beneficial for the telecom industry, from routers to mobile devices, to enable remote access. This not only reduced costs but also led to smart development.



Market Growth Factors



Technological development and innovation



As time has passed, there has been a rise in demand for improved connectivity as a result of technological development as well as expanding innovation. It is anticipated that this will accelerate IoT acceptance in the telecom sector and stimulate market growth. Along with the increase in telecommunications-related data volume, the demand for data-management-improving technology has also increased. Additionally, manufacturers emphasize the importance of IoT and wireless connectivity. In addition, the expansion of next-generation wireless networks due to the implementation of smart technologies and distributed applications are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the telecom IoT market over the forecast period.



The emergence of IOT-powered security smart CAMS



Telecom companies can also utilize beacons and RFID badges to secure the perimeter and bar unauthorized access. Telecom companies can use this method to create a geofence for their IoT devices. A networked barrier can be constructed with the aid of a geofence installation. Building an IoT-enabled barrier that only allows authorized users to pass through has been made simpler with the help of a geofence. IoT deployment in telecom companies can therefore make it easier to develop security standards that are more effective.



Market Restraining Factors



Issues related to privacy & security while IoT utilization



Ownership of data and processes, access to and control over interoperability and communication, the ability to delete tags (tag clipping), and context-sensitive tag behaviour are three key technical safeguards for privacy. A technically competent solution is required to guarantee the security and privacy of customers who utilize different types of identification. This could be a complex security method that counters attacks by combining hardware security and key diversification. Projects that emulate smart networks can be based on existing cities and projects that do so. Therefore, it is projected that over the forecasting period, these privacy and security concerns will restrain the growth of the total IoT telecom services market.



Connectivity Outlook



Based on connectivity, the IoT telecom services market is segmented into cellular technology, LPWAN, NB-IoT, and RF-based. In 2021, the LPWAN segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the IoT telecom service market. This is due to the widespread acceptance of the IoT telecom service market to strengthen LPWA Network (LPWAN) technologies, which offer a low-cost, low-power wireless option with global reach and robust security. In the telecom industry, machine-to-machine connections are crucial; for this, WiFi and GSM technologies are typically employed.



Network Management Solution Outlook



On the basis of network management solution, the IoT telecom services market is fragmented into network performance monitoring & optimization, network traffic management, and network security management. In 2021, the network security management segment acquired a significant revenue share in the IoT telecom services market. For effective network management, they utilize firewalls as well as other IoT-enabled security solutions to protect network data and resources. Network security management allows an administrator to manage a network with both physical & virtual firewalls from a central location.



Type Outlook



By type, the IoT telecom services market is divided into business consulting services, installation & integration services, devices & application management solution, IoT billing & subscription management, and M2M billing management. The IoT billing & subscription management segment covered a considerable revenue share in the IoT telecom services market in 2021. Today’s market is characterized by hybrid products, services, and business models. Many businesses that have not utilized recurring revenue models or subscription services in the past are now entering this market niche. Establish and manage subscription offers as well as pricing tiers, user billing, and management of cellular plans, as well as notifications and taxes.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the IoT telecom services market is bifurcated into smart building & home automation, capillary network management, industrial manufacturing & automation, vehicle telematics, energy & utilities, and smart healthcare. In 2021, the vehicle telematics segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the IoT telecom services market. Connected vehicles, autonomous driving, and the entire automotive infrastructure are key aspects of the Internet of Things as well as 5G mobile technologies. For cars to be fully autonomous, their surroundings must be equipped with sensors that send signals that can be interpreted in real-time to ensure safe and dependable driving.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the IoT telecom services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the IoT telecom services market by generating the largest revenue share. This is a result of a rise in data security awareness among banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions, as well as an increase in the number of cyberattacks, which aids the expansion of the IoT telecom services market. In addition, the rising adoption of smart connected devices and technologies and the promotion of OTT applications by telcos are driving the expansion of IoT telecom services in this region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd are the forerunners in the IoT Telecom Services Market. Companies such as MediaTek, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc and Telstra Corporation Limited are some of the key innovators in IoT Telecom Services Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Orange S.A., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, MediaTek, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., China Mobile Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited, Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation), and Ericsson AB.



Recent Strategies Deployed in IoT Telecom Services Market



Mergers & Acquisition



Nov-2022: Orange Cyberdefense took over SCRT, offering a complete set of cybersecurity services, and Telsys, a company specialized in the management of IT solutions. Through this acquisition, Orange Cyberdefense has now expanded its European presence to nine countries, namely, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France, Norway, Belgium, UK, and Germany). Additionally, this acquisition further boosts Orange Cyberdefense’s expertise in cyber threat intelligence.



Jul-2022: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson took over Vonage Holdings Corp., provider of broadband communication services and cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service and Communications Platform as Service solutions. Through this acquisition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson would be able to leverage technology leadership to expand its mobile network business and develop into an enterprise. Moreover, this acquisition would supply Ericsson with the key to powerful building blocks to deliver a full suite of communications solutions including, CCaaS, CPaaS, and UCaaS.



Feb-2022: Telstra Corporation Limited took over Alliance Automation, Australia’s largest independent provider of IoT industrial automation solutions and control systems, and Aqura Technologies, a subsidiary of ASX-listed surveying services company Veris, which specializes in technology and telecommunications infrastructure solutions. Through this acquisition, Telstra Corporation Limited would be able to propose services for industrial-grade fixed and wireless networks in underground and remote operations through Aqura. On the other hand, Alliance Automation would aid extend its industrial automation capabilities, digital twins, digital transformation services, operational technology cyber security, and smart spaces capabilities.



Nov-2020: Ericsson AB acquired Cradlepoint, the US-based market leader in Wireless WAN Edge 4G and 5G solutions for the enterprise market. Under this acquisition, Ericsson AB would be able to build useful new revenue streams for its customers by sustaining 5G-enabled services for enterprises and raising returns on investments in the network.



Dec-2019: Vodafone GmbH took over Grandcentrix, Internet of Things (IoT) specialist. Through this acquisition, Vodafone GmbH would be able to strengthen its IoT business and its function as an associate for the digitization of the economy.



Product Launch and Product Expansions



Jan-2023: MediaTek, Inc., unveiled the Genio 700. This new product is the latest addition to the chipset in the Genio platform for IoT devices. Moreover, the MediaTek Genio 700 is an N6 (6nm) IoT chipset that supports two ARM A78 cores running at 2.2GHz and six ARM A55 cores at 2.0GHz while providing 4.0 TOPs AI accelerator.



Mar-2022: Sierra Wireless, Inc. unveiled Sierra Wireless Smart Connectivity. Being a new global private access point name (APN) solution, this new offering delivers seamless security and flexibility for customers fastening application deployment. Additionally, with Sierra Wireless Smart Connectivity customers are no more required to make multiple SKU configurations on the edge and can create devices with one single APN.



Feb-2022: Ericsson AB unveiled the new IoT Accelerator Connect. IoT Accelerator Connect provides a trustworthy and protected cellular IoT platform that authorizes communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises worldwide to scale their IoT business across numerous devices. Additionally, IoT Accelerator Connect would be helping enterprises and development projects of all sizes.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Jun-2022: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd signed an agreement with Nordic Semiconductor, a Norwegian fabless technology company specializing in designing ultra-low-power wireless communication semiconductors. Under this agreement, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd would be able to aid a large-scale deployment of low-power cellular IoT technology by different industries and further help the digital transformation of societies worldwide.



Mar-2022: Sierra Wireless, Inc., extended its partnership with T-Mobile. Under this partnership, Sierra Wireless, Inc., would be able to deliver access to the operator’s low-power wide area (LPWA), 4G LTE, and 5G networks.



Sep-2020: Telstra Corporation Limited came into partnership with Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational technology corporation producing computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Under this partnership, Telstra Corporation Limited would be able to equip new-age Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, Edge, and digital twin technologies. Moreover, the digital twin would further enable Telstra Corporation Limited to designate a digital nerve center that promises improved transparency by updating the work environment and the business processes while improving digital interaction between personnel.



Jan-2020: MediaTek, Inc., came into collaboration with multiple design services firms and technology providers to extend its Rich IoT program to propel innovation across the intelligent devices market. Furthermore, MediaTek’s engineers have collaborated with partners to optimize and port value-add offerings on MediaTek’s AIoT platforms.



Feb-2019: China Mobile Limited signed an agreement with Singapore Telecommunications Limited, commonly known as Singtel, which is a Singaporean telecommunications conglomerate. Under this partnership, China Mobile International’s enterprise would enable its customers to effortlessly deploy their IoT devices onto Singtel’s network in Singapore, without switching the networks in-country or manually configuring the devices.



Feb-2019: AT&T, Inc., came into collaboration with Vodafone Business, a British multinational telecommunications company. Under this collaboration, both organizations are working all together to fasten Innovation and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity in the automotive industry.



Feb-2018: China Mobile Limited signed an agreement with Vodafone Group Plc. Under this agreement, both organizations have agreed to sell each other’s services. Moreover, each company would be able to convey new IoT project opportunities. Along with this, Vodafone customers would be given access to China Mobile IoT SIMS for deployments in China. On the other hand, China Mobile customers desiring to offer IoT-enabled products outside of China would use Vodafone’s Management platform and Global IoT SIM.



Jan-2018: Sequans Communications S.A. came into collaboration with Sercomm, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment and devices. Under this collaboration, both organizations declared the availability of a new LTE IoT button device. Moreover, the Sercomm LTE IoT button is an easy IoT solution that can be programmed to execute a variety of “one-click” tasks, namely, triggering automatic alerts, mobile ordering of products or supplies, or maintenance tasks that occur at irregular intervals.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Network Management Solution



• Network Performance Monitoring & Optimization



• Network Security Management



• Network Traffic Management



By Type



• Business Consulting Services



• Installation & Integration Services



• Devices & Application Management Solution



• IoT billing & subscription management



• M2M Billing Management



By Connectivity



• Cellular Technology



• RF-Based



• NB-IoT



• LPWAN



By Application



• Smart Building & Home Automation



• Vehicle Telematics



• Smart Healthcare



• Energy & Utilities



• Industrial Manufacturing & Automation



• Capillary Network Management



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Orange S.A.



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• AT&T, Inc.



• Vodafone Group Plc



• MediaTek, Inc.



• Sequans Communications S.A.



• China Mobile Limited



• Telstra Corporation Limited



• Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation)



• Ericsson AB



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422492/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________