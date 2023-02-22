2022 Taiwan Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses Report: Taiwan Mobile Companies Shrink from Six to Three in a Bid to Drive Revenue Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Taiwan mobile companies shrink from six to three in a bid to drive revenue growth



Taiwan's mobile sector has dramatically shrunk from six operators to just three in a very small space of time. While still subject to regulatory approval, the acquisition of Taiwan Star by Taiwan Mobile at the end of 2021 then closely followed by Far EasTone's merger with Asia Pacific Telecom in April 2022 will help strengthen the position of the minor players in their battle over the dominant Chunghwa Telecom.



The M&A strategies also reflect the state of Taiwan's mobile market, with near-saturation levels meaning minimal organic growth is possible.

All the operators were quick to launch 4G then 5G networks and services in a bid to capture (or at least retain) a reasonable share of the market, but no company was able to sufficiently differentiate its offering in order to cause any significant shift in loyalties from Taiwan's tech-literate and astute customer base.

The remaining operators may now be counting on a cooling of the heat on the pricing front, such that they can stall the decline in ARPU and recover some of the costs of their investment in the latest mobile platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market revenue

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authorities

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

e-Government

e-Payments/m-Payments

Online Shopping

Fixed network market

Major network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

Forward-Looking Infrastructure Construction Project

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

