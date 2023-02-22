Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030: Rising Reliance on Crypto-currency and Proliferation of Blockchain Technology Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Asset Management Market Research Report by Deployment (On-Cloud and On-Premise), End-User, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Crypto Asset Management Market size was estimated at USD 688.66 million in 2022, USD 857.09 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.59% to reach USD 3,999.59 million by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Crypto Asset Management Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.

Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan.

This research report categorizes the Global Crypto Asset Management Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Brokerage Firms, Hedge Funds, and Retail & E-Commerce.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Crypto Asset Management Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Crypto Asset Management Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Crypto Asset Management Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Crypto Asset Management Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Crypto Asset Management Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Crypto Asset Management Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Crypto Asset Management Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Crypto Asset Management Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Crypto Asset Management Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Crypto Asset Management Market?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $688.66 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3999.59 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Safeguarding crypto-currency assets

Growth in the crypto-currency market

Rising reliance on crypto-currency

Proliferation of blockchain technology

Restraints

Lack of regulatory framework

Opportunities

Adoption of crypto-currency across various verticals

Potential untapped markets

Challenges

Lack of awareness and technical understanding regarding crypto-currency

Security, privacy, and control issues

Technical challenges pertaining to scalability

Companies Mentioned

Amberdata Inc.

Anchorage Digital

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Bakkt LLC

Binance

Bitgo Inc.

Coinbase Global, Inc.

Crypto Finance AG

Exodus Movement Inc.

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

ICONOMI Limited

Koinly

Ledger SAS

Metaco SA

Paxos Trust Company, LLC

sFOX Inc.

