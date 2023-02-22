The Europe Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market is forecast to grow by $40.29 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420597/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising interest in DIY home improvement projects, smart home technology, and growth of residential real estate industry.



The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lumber and landscape management

• Decor and indoor garden

• Kitchen

• Painting and wallpaper

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the technological advances in DIY home improvement project tools as one of the prime reasons driving the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of cordless DIY power tools and the growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in Europe will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market sizing

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market forecast

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors that include Ace Hardware Corp., BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH and Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, hagebau connect GmbH and Co.KG, HELLWEG Die Profi Baumarkte GmbH and Co. KG, HORNBACH Holding AG and Co. KGaA, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Co. Inc., Maxeda DIY Group, Mr. Bricolage Group, OBI GmbH and Co. Germany KG, REWE Group, Travis Perkins Plc, and Wesfarmers Ltd. Also, the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

