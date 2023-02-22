Database Security Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15.5 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.16%

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Database Security Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Component ,By Deployment Model, By Vertical ,By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Database Security Market was valued at US$3.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$15.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.16 % during forecast period 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Thales Group
- IBM
- Oracle
- Trustwave Holdings Inc.
- Thales
- McAfee LLC
- Fortinet Inc.
- Innovative Routines International (IRI) Inc.
- Micro Focus
- Imperva
The purpose of database security measures is to secure any applications that access the database, the data contained therein, and the database management system.
Data is protected from unauthorised access, misuse, and corruption thanks to database access control. A range of tools, controls, and precautions are included in various database security systems in order to preserve and safeguard the database's confidentiality, integrity, and availability.
Market Drivers
The database security market is being driven ahead by the rising need for cutting-edge security solutions, the shifting regulatory environment, and rising volumes of corporate data across industries.
The e-commerce industry's spike in demand and the expansion of government requirements to protect data security and thwart threats and attacks are other reasons that will boost the database security market's expansion.
Market Restraints
High installation costs imposed on solutions and a lack of knowledge about multi-layered security are holding back the market for database security. Moreover, the growth of the database security market will be hampered by a lack of competent labour.
Market Segmentation
By Component
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Deployment Model
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Verticals
- BFSI
- Telecommunications & IT
- Government And Defense
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare And Life Sciences
- Retail And Ecommerce
- Energy And Utilities
- Media And Entertainment
- Others
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Database Security Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?
