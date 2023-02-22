Database Security Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $15.5 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.16%

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Database Security Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Component ,By Deployment Model, By Vertical ,By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Database Security Market was valued at US$3.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$15.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.16 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

The purpose of database security measures is to secure any applications that access the database, the data contained therein, and the database management system.

Data is protected from unauthorised access, misuse, and corruption thanks to database access control. A range of tools, controls, and precautions are included in various database security systems in order to preserve and safeguard the database's confidentiality, integrity, and availability.



Market Drivers



The database security market is being driven ahead by the rising need for cutting-edge security solutions, the shifting regulatory environment, and rising volumes of corporate data across industries.

The e-commerce industry's spike in demand and the expansion of government requirements to protect data security and thwart threats and attacks are other reasons that will boost the database security market's expansion.



Market Restraints



High installation costs imposed on solutions and a lack of knowledge about multi-layered security are holding back the market for database security. Moreover, the growth of the database security market will be hampered by a lack of competent labour.



Market Segmentation



By Component

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By Verticals

BFSI

Telecommunications & IT

Government And Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Retail And Ecommerce

Energy And Utilities

Media And Entertainment

Others

