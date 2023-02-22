PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd February 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/02/2023

Share Price:

£ 4.91051		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/02/2023

Share Price:

£ 4.91051		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/02/2023
Simon Coles26262,837
Katy Wilde26264,523
Alan Dale25252,928
Benjamin Ford25251,383
Nicholas Wiles25251,292
Mark Latham2626824
Tanya Murphy2626916
Christopher Paul26263,312
Jay Payne26262,098
Jo Toolan26264,435
Stephen O’Neill2525363
Anna Holness2525363

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

