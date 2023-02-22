The US Private Tutoring Market is forecast to grow by $20479.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Private Tutoring Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420587/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the private tutoring market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing emphasis on stem education, the rising popularity of personalized learning, and the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications.



The private tutoring market in the US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Curriculum-based learning

• Test Preparation



By Learning Method

• Online

• Blended

• Classroom-based



This study identifies the increasing emphasis on microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the private tutoring market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising influence of data analytics on tutoring services and the rising popularity of mobile applications and connected devices in private tutoring will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the private tutoring market in the US covers the following areas:

• Private tutoring market sizing in the US

• Private tutoring market forecast in the US

• Private tutoring industry analysis in the US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading private tutoring market vendors that include American Tutor Inc., ArborBridge LLC, Boston Tutoring Services, Chegg Inc., Club Z Inc., Coursera Inc., Graham Holdings Co., Growing Stars Inc., Huntington Mark LLC, IXL Learning Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Mathnasium LLC, Pearson Plc, Superprof SAS, Sylvan Learning LLC, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Tutor Doctor, TutorMe LLC, Tutors International Ltd., and Varsity Tutors LLC. Also, the private tutoring market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420587/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________