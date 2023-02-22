Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market: Rising Demand for Industry 4.0 Solutions Drives Growth | Global Market Size: US$ 51.64 billion by 2030 With CAGR of 10.4%, SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of Automated Material Handling Equipment has undergone a revolution due to the steadily rising need for automation in various industries. The market for automated material handling equipment has grown significantly over the past several years as a result of the development of technologies like robotics, wireless technology, and autonomous cars. To reach a larger consumer base, major players in the automated material handling business concentrate on developing material handling solutions that are economical, tiny, compact, and energy-efficient. The recent surge in e-commerce, along with the global demand for process automation, is a key driver for materials handling systems. Players in the e-commerce sector strive to generate as little waste as possible in order to improve the quality of their services.

Development of New Industrial Facilities Will Be Hampered by COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has created market uncertainty, resulting in the closure of industrial centres and disruption of the ecosystem of the supply chain. Additionally, if the size of the virus remained the same, it would hinder any current or upcoming investments funded by different financial organizations for infrastructure development. For instance, the European Investment Bank invested over USD 13,300 million in Europe for the development of infrastructure, environmental projects, financing of SMEs and midcaps, and other purposes. In contrast, large companies will turn their attention to automated material handling solutions in the long run as a means of reducing staff labour on factory floors and obtaining an early return on investments. This will result in a stabilization of the market.

Key Players Involved in this report:

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Dematic Group S.A.R.L

Toyota Industries Corporation

JBT Corporation

Bastian Solutions, Inc

Due to factors including the rising demand for industrial processes and storage facilities, Asia Pacific is the region with one of the fastest growing markets for automated material handling equipment. Increased manufacturing capacity and the usage of material handling systems to enhance production capacities are also driving the sector forward in several places, including South Korea, China, and Taiwan, and are to blame for the market's expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Segment by Operation

Assembly

Waste Management

Packaging And Distribution

Storage And Transportation

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Chemicals

Automotive

Foods And Beverages

Aviation

Electronics

E-Commerce

Semiconductors

Segment by Software and Services

Warehouse Management System (Wms)

Transportation Management System (TMS)

Maintenance And Repairs,

Training And Software Up-Gradation

Segment by Automated Equipment

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Robotics System

Conveyors

Automated Guided Vehicles

Automated Cranes

In the recent development, Hy-Tek Holdings finished buying Winchester Industrial Controls LLC in January 2023. The acquired business offers automated material handling system installation and control solutions. Hy-Tek Holdings expanded its product offering through this acquisition, allowing the business to attract a bigger customer base and, as a result, increase revenue in the years to come.

An automated material handling technology and solutions supplier, Daifuku Co., said in December 2022 that it would invest US$54.70 million to build a manufacturing facility in Telangana, India. The new facility will manufacture sorting transfer trucks, conveyors, sorters, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other intra-logistics equipment.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Automated Material Handling, By Operation

9. Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segmentation, By Software and Services

11. Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Segmentation, By Automated Equipment

12. Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market, By Region/ Country

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

