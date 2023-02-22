Global Infection Control Market Report 2023: Growing Number of Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization (Dry Heat, Radiation, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Spray, Disinfectors), Protective Barriers, Endoscopic Reprocessing), End User (Medical Device, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global infection control market is projected to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 50.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Growth in the infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the growing focus on food sterilization and disinfection, rise in surgical procedures, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers.

The endoscope reprocessing product is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on product and service, the market is further classified into sterilization products & services, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, and other infection control products. The endoscope reprocessing product segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The endoscope reprocessing market is witnessing growth due to the growing importance of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, the rising incidence of target diseases, the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in endoscopic procedures.

The contract sterilization services accounted for the second largest share of the market during the forecast period

Based on sterilization products and services, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables and accessories. In 2021, the contract sterilization services accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization products and services market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the stringent sterilization regulations, high costs involved in in-house sterilization, and cost-containment issues compelling OEMs to reduce in-house work and outsource their sterilization requirements to third-party service providers.

The disinfectants is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on cleaning and disinfection products, the infection control market is segmented into lubricants & cleaning solutions, disinfectants, cleaning & disinfection equipment, and disinfection & cleaning accessories. The disinfectants segment is expecte to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand of disinfectants in various end-user segments, their increased usage to disinfect surfaces, patient rooms, operation theaters, hospital premises, and medical equipment in order to reduce the incidence of nosocomial infections, and rise in demand in the food industry, owing to the high risks associated with food-borne pathogens.

The endoscope reprocessing consumables holds the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on endoscope reprocessing products, the infection control market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing equipment, endoscope reprocessing consumables, and other endoscope reprocessing products. The endoscope reprocessing consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the surge in endoscopy procedures, increasing awareness on pre-cleaning methods, and rising concerns about HAIs among clinicians.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, medical device companies, life sciences industry, food industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market. This can be attributed to the rise in number of surgical procedures performed and the implementation of various government initiatives to ensure a high degree of infection prevention.

Europe accounted for the second largest share of the infection control market in 2021

In 2021, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the infection control market. The region's large share can be attributed to the growing number of surgeries performed annually, primarily due to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and CVD. Furthermore, the greater uptake of technologically advanced products in this region supports the growth of this market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Focus on Food Sterilization and Disinfection

Technological Advancements in Sterilization Equipment

Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, and Medical Device Manufacturers

Market Restraints

Concerns Regarding Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

High Cost of Endoscopy Reprocessing and Limited Reimbursements in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities

Growing Number of Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Economies

Increasing Use of E-Beam Sterilization

Reintroduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Growing Healthcare Industry and Outsourcing of Operations to Emerging Countries

Market Challenges

Sterilization and Disinfection of Advanced Medical Instruments

Development of Alternative Technologies for Surface Disinfection

Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices

