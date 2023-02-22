BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sumo Logic (Nasdaq – SUMO), Angion Biomedica Corp (Nasdaq - ANGN), TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq - TA), IAA, Inc. (NYSE - IAA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Sumo Logic (Nasdaq – SUMO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sumo will be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners. Sumo stockholders will receive $12.05 per common share at a total expected equity value of approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sumo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Francisco Partners is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sumo-logic-nasdaq-sumo/.

Angion Biomedica Corp (Nasdaq - ANGN)

Under the terms of the deal, Angion will merge with Elicio Therapeutics, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company. Elicio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Angion, and stockholders of Elicio will receive newly issued shares of Angion common stock. Current Angion stockholders are expected to own approximately 34.5% of the newly combined company while Elicio stockholders will own 65.5% of the newly combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Angion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Angion shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/angion-biomedica-corp-nasdaq-angn/.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq - TA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TravelCenters will be acquired by BP p.l.c. (NYSE - BP). BP will pay $86.00 in cash for each share of TravelCenters common stock in a deal valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the TravelCenters Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether BP is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/travelcenters-america-inc-nasdaq-ta/.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE - IAA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, IAA will be acquired by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (“Ritchie Bros.”) (NYSE - RBA). Ritchie Bros. will pay $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock (representing $46.88 per share) for each share of IAA common stock in a deal valued at approximately $7.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the IAA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Ritchie Bros.is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $55.01 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/iaa-inc-nyse-iaa/.

