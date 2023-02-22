The Global Banknote Market is forecast to grow by $1821.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Banknote Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231903/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the banknote market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in financial inclusion, the implementation of central bank policies for clean banknotes, and a rise in the adoption of durable solutions for printing currency.



The banknote market is segmented as below:

By Type

• State-owned

• Commercial



By Method

• Intaglio printing

• Offset printing

• Letterpress printing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• North America

• Europe



This study identifies the increased focus of countries to outsource the printing of currencies as one of the prime reasons driving the banknote market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of various security printing methods and the use of durable solutions for printing currencies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the banknote market covers the following areas:

• Banknote market sizing

• Banknote market forecast

• Banknote market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading banknote market vendors that include BNB Printing House AD, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, CCL Industries Inc., Central Engraving and Printing Plant, China Banknote Printing and Minting Group Co. Ltd., Crane Co., De La Rue plc, FNMT RCM, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Goebel Capital GmbH, Hong Kong Note Printing Ltd., Joint Stock Co. Goznak, Koenig and Bauer AG, KOMORI Corp., Orell Fussli AG, PASABAN S.A., Reserve Bank of India, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing and Minting Corp. Of India Ltd., SPS TechnoScreen GmbH, and Valora S.A. Also, the banknote market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231903/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________