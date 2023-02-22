Buttigieg Is Wrong: Immigrants, Not the U.S.-Born, Are Over-Represented in Construction

Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s recent comments seem to imply that there are too many native-born white construction workers and suggested that more of these relatively good-paying jobs need to go to minorities. Ensuring that all Americans have equal access to these relatively good-paying jobs, primarily done by workers lacking a college degree, is a laudable goal. However, an analysis of the government’s 2021 American Community Survey by the Center for Immigration Studies shows that it is immigrants (legal and illegal) who are significantly over-represented in construction.

The Center has previously estimated that illegal immigrants hold a significant share of construction jobs. It seems clear that one way to free up some of these reasonably good jobs for those without a college degree would be to enforce immigration laws, rather than pit one group of Americans against another. Also, reducing the overall level of legal immigration in the future, such as eliminating the H-2B program, which brings in construction and other non-agricultural workers each year, would be helpful in increasing employment opportunities in this field for all Americans.

Download the Excel Table Here

Among the findings: