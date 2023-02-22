The Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market is forecast to grow by $8.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192491/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the metal implants and medical alloys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for orthopedic implants, increasing initiatives to promote awareness about osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis., and increasing incidence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.



The metal implants and medical alloys market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Titanium

• Stainless steel

• Cobalt-chromium

• Others



By Application

• Orthopedic

• Cardiovascular

• Dental

• Craniofacial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the metal implants and medical alloys market growth during the next few years. Also, public and private sector funding and research and technological advances in metal implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal implants and medical alloys market vendors that include aap Implantate AG, Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anomet Products Inc., Aperam SA, Arthrex Inc., Boston Centerless Inc., Carpenter Technology Corp., Fort Wayne Metals Research Products LLC, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Prince Izant Co., SAES Getters Spa, Supra Alloys, Ugitech SA, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., O Neal Industries, and Stryker Corp. Also, the metal implants and medical alloys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

