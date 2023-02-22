InVisory Announces Salesforce Thought Leader Ben McCarthy to Join Strategic Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InVisory, a cloud marketplace for the Salesforce ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Ben McCarthy as an Advisor. Ben is a leader in the Salesforce ecosystem, having worked with the technology for over 10 years, and is the founder of the popular Salesforce media platform SalesforceBen.com.

"When I started InVisory in January of 2022, Ben was one of the first people that I met with," said Patrick Cronan, CEO of InVisory. "As an advisor, Ben brings his Salesforce knowledge and a decade of experience growing a community to InVisory's mission of connecting Salesforce customers, ISVs and SIs with unbiased insights and automated go-to-market deliverables that accelerate success."

Ben and InVisory share a similar passion for helping Salesforce customers and ISV navigate the sometimes complex ecosystem. With over 4,000 Apps on the Salesforce AppExchange, and over 2,000 consulting firms in the ecosystem, Salesforce customers often have a difficult time finding the right consultant, or App for them. InVisory has created the first dedicated Salesforce marketplace to help Salesforce customers solve this issue.

"I'm thrilled to be joining InVisory as an Advisor, and can't wait to start supporting the team and their users," said Ben McCarthy. "The Salesforce ecosystem can often be hard to navigate due to its depth and breadth, the InVisory marketplace helps Salesforce customers find the right App or Consultant, to transform their business faster than ever before."

About InVisory:

InVisory is a cloud advisory marketplace for the Salesforce AppExchange. It harnesses data analytics to quickly and objectively identify the best ISVs and consulting firms for Salesforce end-users based on precise requirements. For AppExchange vendors, it increases business value by improving lead generation, brand awareness, competitive intelligence, and go-to-market strategies. InVisory plans to expand its data-driven advisory marketplace model to other ecosystems in the future. For more information, please visit www.invisory.co.

Contact Information:

Patrick Cronan

CEO

patrick@invisory.co



Ben McCarthy

Founder, Salesforce Ben

ben@salesforceben.com

+44 7908467157



