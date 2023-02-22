Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The growth of the diagnostic industry is expected to be increasing rapidly owing to trends such as rising public and private investments, an increasing number of diagnostic companies in the prenatal and newborn screening space, and rising awareness amongst consumers about screening and vital diagnostic procedures for new-born.

Key Market Insights

As per the diagnostic outlook, the maternal serum screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals' segment holds the largest market share for prenatal and infant genetic testing

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Illumina, Qiagen NV, Sequenom, BGI group, and Quest Diagnostic Incorporated, among others, are some of the key players in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market





Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Down Syndrome

Phenylketonuria

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle cell Anaemia

Diagnostic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Chorionic Villus Sampling

Amniocentesis

Maternal Serum Screening

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

PCR

Spectrophotometer

FISH

Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Maternity and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centres





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





