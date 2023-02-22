Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The growth of the diagnostic industry is expected to be increasing rapidly owing to trends such as rising public and private investments, an increasing number of diagnostic companies in the prenatal and newborn screening space, and rising awareness amongst consumers about screening and vital diagnostic procedures for new-born.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the diagnostic outlook, the maternal serum screening segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-use outlook, the hospitals' segment holds the largest market share for prenatal and infant genetic testing
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Illumina, Qiagen NV, Sequenom, BGI group, and Quest Diagnostic Incorporated, among others, are some of the key players in the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/prenatal-and-newborn-genetic-testing-market-3896
Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Down Syndrome
- Phenylketonuria
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Sickle cell Anaemia
Diagnostic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Chorionic Villus Sampling
- Amniocentesis
- Maternal Serum Screening
- Non-invasive Prenatal Testing
- PCR
- Spectrophotometer
- FISH
- Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals
- Maternity and Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com