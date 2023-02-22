The Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market is forecast to grow by $5427.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189081/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by recent approvals and strong pipeline, growing geriatric population, and special drug designations.



The non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• Online pharmacy

• Others



By Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Targeted therapy

• Chemotherapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the research grants and funding as one of the prime reasons driving the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness about cancer and increase in patient assistance programs and reimbursements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market sizing

• Non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market forecast

• Non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market vendors that include AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

