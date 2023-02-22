The Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market is forecast to grow by $18,645.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187813/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the enterprise data warehouse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by data explosion across industries, increased adoption of cloud-based EDWs, and rising enterprise mobility and need to improve efficiency.



The enterprise data warehouse market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Information and analytical processing

• Data mining



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the significant focus on new solution launches as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise data warehouse market growth during the next few years. Also, native machine data generation and high adoption of enterprise data warehouse solutions by SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enterprise data warehouse market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise data warehouse market sizing

• Enterprise data warehouse market forecast

• Enterprise data warehouse market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise data warehouse market vendors that include Accur8 Software, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amitech Solutions Inc., AtScale Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Cloudera Inc., Fusion Consulting AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., Health Catalyst Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., Solver Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Veeva Systems Inc. Also, the enterprise data warehouse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

