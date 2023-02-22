Anti-Adhesion Products Global Market to Reach $863.1 Million by 2030: Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Adhesion Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Anti-Adhesion Products estimated at US$606.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$863.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$499.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $165.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Anti-Adhesion Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$165.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$185 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $606.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $863.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

'Adhesion' - A Major Post-Surgical Complication

Key Facts Highlighting the Growing Incidence of Post-Surgical Adhesions

Recent Market Activity

Soaring Demand for Anti-Adhesion Products - Market Scenario

Adhesion Barriers - The Most Commonly Used Anti-Adhesion Products

Market Dynamics

Anti-Adhesion Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clinicians and Healthcare Systems: Major Growth Determinants

Soaring Number of Surgeries Worldwide Offers Avenues of Growth

Innate Vulnerability of Abdomen Surgeries to Adhesion Unlocks Lucrative Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Application

Growing Awareness on Criticality of Pelvic Adhesions - Boosts Prospects for Anti-Adhesion Products

Rapid Rise in Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures Confers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products Adoption

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Anti-Adhesion Products in Knee, Joint and Hip Replacement Surgeries

SpineShield to Ease Chances of Post-surgical Fibrosis

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Offers Opportunity for Anti-Adhesion Products

Government Funded Healthcare Driving Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

Veterinary Market Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Developed Markets Lead the Race

The United States - Leading All the Way

Rise of Medical Tourism Spurs Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Anti-Adhesion Products

Key Unmet Needs Expected to Up Fire R&D Efforts among Manufacturers

New Product Development Continues to Keep Momentum

New Products to Intensify Sales and Competition

NUS Unearth Role of PLA2 Inhibitor Peptide in Preventing Post-Surgical Adhesions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Awareness

Less Competitive Market

Escalating Healthcare Cost

Advent of Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Poses a Challenge for Anti-Adhesion Products

Novel Surgical Therapies Cut Down Risks Associated with Adhesion Formation

