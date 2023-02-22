The Global Intelligent Traffic Management Market is forecast to grow by $13779.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Traffic Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187734/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the intelligent traffic management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for AI-based smart traffic solutions, increasing investment in smart cities by governments, and increasing the efficiency of traffic flow management.



The intelligent traffic management market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Traffic monitoring

• Traffic control

• Information provision



By Service

• Surveillance cameras

• Display boards

• Sensors

• Interface boards

• Radars



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the purchase of four-wheelers. as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent traffic management market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid urbanization and effective government initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intelligent traffic management market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent traffic management market sizing

• Intelligent traffic management market forecast

• Intelligent traffic management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent traffic management market vendors that include Chevron Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., INRIX Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Light Crossing Technology Corp., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Q Free ASA, Rekor Systems Inc., Siemens AG, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., SWARCO AG, TagMaster AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Telegra d.o.o., Thales, TomTom International BV, and Roper Technologies Inc. Also, the intelligent traffic management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187734/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________