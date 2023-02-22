The Global Cloud Advertising Market is forecast to grow by $296.12 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Advertising Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187725/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cloud advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of cloud services, growing need for targeted marketing and consumer analytics, and growing internet penetration and digital advertising.



The cloud advertising market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• Media and entertainment

• IT and telecom

• BFSI

• Others



By Deployment

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shifting trend from traditional to online advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing impact of social media platforms and growing technological advancements and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud advertising market covers the following areas:

• Cloud advertising market sizing

• Cloud advertising market forecast

• Cloud advertising market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud advertising market vendors that include Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., CM Group, Demandbase Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., HubSpot Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kubient Inc., Marin Software Inc., MediaMath Inc., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Sitecore Holding II AS. Also, the cloud advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________