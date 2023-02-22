Global Baby Disposable Diapers Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Disposable Diapers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Baby Disposable Diapers estimated at US$43.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Baby Disposable Diapers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ontex Group NV

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $43.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Expanding Infant Population in Developing Regions Stimulates Diaper Sales

Recent Market Activity

Demographic Factors Affect Market Growth

Rising Women Workforce: A Business Case for Baby Diapers

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

Baby Disposable Diapers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Diaper Penetration: Differences Evident between Developed & Developing Worlds

Baby Diaper Manufacturers Invest in Product Improvements

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Increasing Usage of SAP in Diapers

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Shift towards Fluff-Less Diapers

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Subscription Service Gains Momentum

Limited Edition Products and Designer Diapers: Yet to meet Success

Innovations Help Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Competition in Developed Markets

Manufacturers Look to Lure Customers with Improved Products

Research Focused on Eliminating Bad Odor of Used Diapers

High-tech Disposable Diapers to Track Baby's Health

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Technology Advances Propels Baby Diapers Market

Breathable Diapers: Rising Use of Permeable Laminated Backsheet

WVTR in Baby Diapers

Baby Pants Grow in Popularity

Rise in Online Shopping

Rising Popularity of Cloth Diapers Threatens Disposable Diaper Market

Sustainability Issues Come to Fore

Raw Material Price & Availability: Continuing Concerns for Diaper Makers

Dealing with Rising Pricing Pressures

Component Makers Play Active Role in Baby Diapers Market

Health Concerns - An Important Area to Address

Environment-friendly Diapers Grow in Demand

Revenue and Saving Environment

Advertising and Promotion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

