The Global Data Science Platform Market is forecast to grow by $249147.71 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.78% during the forecast period

Our report on the data science platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high generation of data volumes, the growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in industrial sectors, and the movement of big data to cloud.



The data science platform market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Platform

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of big data services in end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the data science platform market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emphasis on data science boot camps and growing dependency on the internet will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data science platform market covers the following areas:

• Data science platform market sizing

• Data science platform market forecast

• Data science platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data science platform market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Anaconda Inc., Cloudera Inc., Databricks Inc., Dataiku Inc., DataRobot Inc., Domino Data Lab Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rapid Insight Inc., RapidMiner Inc., Rexer Analytics, Rstudio PBC, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, and Wolfram. Also, the data science platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

