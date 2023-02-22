Global Hydrogel Face Mask Market Report 2022: Increased Adoption Amongst Men Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogel Face Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Skin Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application (Skin Brightening, Anti-Aging, Anti-Acne and Others), By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hydrogel Face Mask Market size is expected to reach $187 Million by 2028, rising at a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Valuable benefits of using hydrogel face masks



In terms of cleanliness and health, skincare has always been essential. Facial cosmetics have seen a rise as people's awareness of beauty and skincare regimens has increased. An excellent, inexpensive, and risk-free replacement for traditional masks is a hydrogel face mask. It is often used to treat various skin issues, including sun damage, acne, wrinkles, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation. Market development is being driven by rising awareness of beautiful, healthy skin.

The growing demand for hydrogel masks for males is a result of evolving aesthetic standards, particularly in Asia and the Pacific. Various versions of these masks are available, depending on the texture of the skin. As a result, the market for hydrogel face masks is expanding.



An increase in the number of working women



The number of working women has dramatically increased in recent years. The World Bank estimates that in 2021, the percentage of women who were employed worldwide was 39.2%. One of the main factors contributing to women's high employment rates is the rise in female higher education. Rising female employment in industrialized and emerging nations, including the U.S., India, China, Japan, and South Korea, has changed women's lifestyles and patterns of earning. During the anticipated time, these advantages should increase market revenue.



Product Outlook



Based on the product, the Hydrogel Face Mask Market is classified into Mass and Premium. In 2021, mass segment had the major revenue share in the market. Increased interest among women in skincare and general grooming is a key factor in the segment's rise. Due to their increased interest in finding high-quality and creative items, millennials and younger customers are the main users of these products. The consumption of mass-produced goods is also being driven by the expanding availability of numerous variations, like organic and natural items.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the Hydrogel Face Mask Market is divided into Skin Brightening, Anti-Aging, Anti-Acne, and Others. Anti-acne generated the significant revenue share in the market during 2021. The rise in demand for products with anti-inflammatory characteristics and those that address acne issues is what defines the segment's growth. Acne is the most prevalent skin disorder in the US, impacting 40 to 50 million people each year. Due to this, the ailment is referred to be a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that may take many distinct forms. Because of these advantages for the skin and their ability to reduce acne, face mask demand is rising quickly.



Skin Type Outlook



Based on skin type, the hydrogel face mask market is divided into dry, oily, and all. The oily skin type segment accounted for the substantial revenue share in the market in 2021. The product demand for oily and mixed skin types has increased, which is a key indicator of the segment's development. Acne is more likely to occur on oily skin. Market participants, in response, provide face masks made for oily skin. Furthermore, compared to traditional sheet or paper masks, new hydrogel technology utilized in face masks has 50% more skin-perfecting chemicals that aid in decreasing and restricting oil accumulation on the skin.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the hydrogel face mask market is divided into Natural/Bio-Cellulose based and Synthetic Polymers. In 2021, the synthetic polymers-based segment held the majority revenue share of the market. Because synthetic polymers are more widely available than natural ones, hydrogel face masks using synthetic polymers remain the majority of the market. In recent years, hydrogel formulations made of semi- or synthetic polymeric materials have drawn a lot of interest for use in cosmetology and the treatment of different dermatological conditions.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the hydrogel face mask market is classified into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Online, and Others. The online segment is anticipated to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. The market has seen tremendous growth online in recent years as customers continue to be keen to buy items from well-known worldwide brands that are offered online. The COVID-19 pandemic-related temporary closures of offline shops had a favorable effect on the segment's growth.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the hydrogel face mask market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region contributed the majority of the revenue share in the market. In recent years, the main economies of China, Japan, South Korea, and India have all seen significant expansion, structural change, and industrial upgrading in the skincare and grooming sector. In recent years, the region's consumption and demand for hydrogel masks have almost quadrupled as a result of rising literacy rates and increased consumer expenditure on high-end skin care products.

