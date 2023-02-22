The Global Ceramide Market is forecast to grow by $138.64 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramide Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868128/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ceramide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing geriatric population base, growing demand for phytoceramides, and increased exposure to sun due to global warming and UV radiation.



The ceramide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Type

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for ceramide in pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramide market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of nanotechnology in cosmetics industry and increasing demand for pet care products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ceramide market vendors that include Anderson Global Group LLC, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BRENNTAG SE, Cayman Chemical Co., Croda International Plc, Doosan Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Incospharm, Jarchem Industries Inc., Kao Corp., MacroCare Tech Ltd., Matreya LLC, Plamed Green Science Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Surfachem Group Ltd, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. Also, the ceramide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

