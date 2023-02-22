Europe Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report 2022: Featuring Eurofins Scientific, Catalent, Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim & More

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Mammalian, Microbial and Others), By Service (Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development), By End-user, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market should witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



In the pharmaceutical sector, biologics are currently emerging as a therapeutic molecules' next-generation. The large size and complexity of biologics forbid their production through existing methods. Instead, biologics are mostly recombinantly synthesized by engineered cells. Biologics pharmaceuticals or biopharmaceuticals bind to cells externally to induce the needed cellular response.



Additionally, since biologics can perform target-specific cellular binding, their interference with healthy cells becomes negligible, eventually increasing the use of these drugs. CDMOs are preferred for large molecules as these kinds of molecules are produced through complex steps, often over 1000. Biologics work by moving drugs to targeted locations in the body without releasing them before the specified location.



Large molecule drugs are mostly given as infusions or injections as they are ineffective when consumed orally. Vaccines, blood components, blood, tissue, gene therapy, and some proteins primarily constitute large molecule drug substances. In the past few years, research regarding the development of large molecule drugs has been rising rapidly as they have the potential to offer medications for medical conditions that have no other treatment alternative.



The rising disease burden prevalence has propelled biopharmaceutical firms to develop efficient drugs to tackle the increasing number of heart disorders. The region's governments are also specifying laws that would aid in the manufacture and approval of many drugs. For example, an expansive list of available guidelines and opportunities for the involvement of CDMOs during the development stage of a medicinal product has been formed by European Medicines Agency (EMA).



The Germany market dominated the Europe Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1, 216.8 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during (2022-2028).



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Mammalian, Microbial and Others. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development. Based on Contract Manufacturing Type, the market is segmented into Commercial and Clinical. Based on Contract Development Type, the market is segmented into Cell Line Development and Process Development. Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Biotech Companies, CRO and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Eurofins Scientific SE, WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc, Catalent, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC (Fujifilm Corporation), Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Rentschler Biopharma SE, AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.), Recipharm AB (EQT AB), and Siegfried Holding AG.



