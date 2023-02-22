The Global Television Market is forecast to grow by $59 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Television Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843291/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the television market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing demand for UHD televisions, and rising popularity of large-display televisions.



The television market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• UHD

• HD



By Display Size

• Upto 43 inches

• 55-64 inches

• 48-50 inches

• Greater than 65 inches



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of 8K UHD televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for smart televisions and innovations in UHD televisions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the television market covers the following areas:

• Television market sizing

• Television market forecast

• Television market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading television market vendors that include Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Konka Group Co. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and VIZIO Holding Corp. Also, the television market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



