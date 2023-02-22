The Global Wellness Real Estate Market is forecast to grow by $ 575.9 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.77% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wellness Real Estate Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741944/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wellness real estate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for wellness real estate from the luxury residential sector, increased emphasis on green buildings, and increase in partnerships and collaborations in the market.



The wellness real estate market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for regenerative living as one of the prime reasons driving the wellness real estate market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on workplace wellness and development of wellness communities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wellness real estate market covers the following areas:

• Wellness real estate market sizing

• Wellness real estate market forecast

• Wellness real estate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wellness real estate market vendors that include Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc., Delos Living LLC, DPZ CoDesign LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, GOCO HOSPITALITY, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp., and Vox Media LLC. Also, the wellness real estate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741944/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________