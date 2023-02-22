Europe On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Report 2023: Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe on-demand staffing platform market is expected to grow from US$ 43.14 million in 2022 to US$ 101.23 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2028.



Temporary Employee Recruitment to Meet Organization Needs is Driving the Europe On-Demand Staffing Platform Market



The staffing industry is increasingly investing in and adopting new recruitment technologies and adjusting to a completely unfamiliar staff hiring environment to fulfil temporary employment needs. Temporary employees are hired for a specific project while not having to commit on long-term benefits. Several on-demand staffing platform companies engage in partnerships and new product launches to pilot new organizational structures and increase business productivity.

For instance, in September 2022, Workfall, a remote staffing startup, launched a new product - Automated Work Contracts. The product aims to create a seamless experience, enabling both partners and hiring companies to discuss terms of hiring and ensuring that payments are linked to the delivery of services and provide security to both parties. As a result, the growing need for instant hiring temporary staff is boosting the Europe on-demand staffing platform market growth.



Europe On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Overview



The staffing industry in Europe is anticipated to witness volatility and uncertainty in hiring business during the coming years. The difficult economic environment owing to the war in Ukraine has resulted in a shortage of skilled workers, becoming a major challenge for staffing companies.

In November 2022, the Staffing Executive Regulatory Outlook (SERO) surveyed the regulatory landscape in 13 countries, except Spain, the UK, Netherlands, and Italy, is expected to witness an adverse change in the staffing industry in the next six months. Therefore, with changing regulatory policies and employee hiring guidelines, the demand for instant staff requirements across several verticals tends to rise, thus; anticipated to boost the growth of Europe on-demand staffing platforms market.

Moreover, the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms has experienced growth in the retail, manufacturing, and travel & transport industries. The surge in demand from businesses and organizations for flexibility in hiring the right candidate is accelerating the need for on-demand staffing platforms in the region. The growing adoption of AI in online recruitment and the advent of new platforms for streamlining the recruiting process are anticipated to boost the adoption of on-demand staffing platforms in the region in the coming years.

In February 2022, Zenjob, a staff hiring marketplace platform that targets students and other candidates looking for different jobs in logistics, retail, and hospitality sectors. It also helps them connect with employers needing temporary staff, closed a US$50 million Series D round of funding. Further, the platform involves implementing associated admin functions to simplify user experience, further bolstering the Europe on-demand staffing platform market growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Surge in Need for Talent Acquisition and Management

Temporary Employee Recruitment to Meet Organization Needs

Focus on Candidate Experience and Employee Engagement

Market Restraints

Misconceptions About On-Demand Employment

Market Opportunities

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technologies

Future Trends

Increase in Contingent Workers

Flexibility in Working Environment

Automation in Hiring Process

Europe On-Demand Staffing Platform Market Segmentation



The Europe on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into deployment, enterprise size, and country.

Based on deployment, the Europe on-demand staffing platform market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In 2022, the cloud segment registered a larger share in the Europe on-demand staffing platform market.

Based on enterprise size, the Europe on-demand staffing platform market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In 2022, the large enterprises segment registered a larger share in the Europe on-demand staffing platform market.

Based on country, the Europe on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, and the rest of Europe. In 2022, the UK segment registered a largest share in the Europe on-demand staffing platform market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $43.14 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $101.23 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Europe



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Appjobs Sweden AB

Hire an Esquire Inc

MyWorkChoice LLC

Snagajob.com Inc

Traba Inc

Ubeya Technologies Ltd

