The Global Jicama Market is forecast to grow by $3067.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jicama Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734203/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the jicama market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of jicama, the increasing production of jicama, and the increasing global vegan population.



The jicama market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional

• Organic



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand from organic jicama as one of the prime reasons driving the jicama market growth during the next few years. Also, changing consumer demographics and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the jicama market covers the following areas:

• Jicama market sizing

• Jicama market forecast

• Jicama market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading jicama market vendors that include Asia Seeds, Asian Veggies Inc., Eurofrutta Ltd., Fine Food Specialist Ltd., Friedas Inc., GOODBYNATURE Pvt. Ltd., Green Harvest Organic Gardening Supplies, John Vena Inc., Kitazawa Seed Co., Koerner Agro Export Center Co. Ltd., La Huerta Imports, Local Seeds, Specialty Produce, Succeed Heirlooms, The Seed Collection Pty Ltd., Valli Produce Inc., Vega produce LLC, VOLCANO KIMCHI, Whitwam Organics LLC, Wiffens, and Zenxin Agri Organic Food Pte Ltd. Also, the jicama market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________